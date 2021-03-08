CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has been named a finalist in Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago competition. Crain's Chicago Business compiles the list each year to recognize local businesses that receive the highest ratings from their staff members in a comprehensive survey covering benefits, culture and more.
The unranked list of 100 finalists is now available online, and Crain's will release the final rankings of the top 100 best places to work online on April 8 or 9 and in print on April 12.
"We're thrilled to be one of the finalists for Chicago's Best Places to Work," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Because our team serves as an extension of our clients' staff, keeping them happy is our top priority. We're always looking for ways to improve our workplace environment in order to live up to our vision of being the technology partner everyone – including current and prospective staff members – wants to work with."
Stratosphere also made the Best Places to Work in Chicago list in 2015-2019 and has previously earned recognition as one of the top companies for women under 35, millennials and minorities. Some of the programs and benefits the business has added in recent years include more paid time off (PTO), flexible spending account (FSA) benefits, extra PTO for participating in sponsored volunteer activities, financial workshops, a Choose Your Charity initiative in which the company donates to a team member's chosen cause, and more.
For more information about Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago, please visit http://www.bestplacestoworkchi.com.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT and co-managed IT services – and trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
Lori Leonardo, Stratosphere Networks, 847-440-8608, LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
