CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named Stratosphere Networks among the best managed IT services in Chicago for 2021. The top firms were evaluated based on multiple service lines, size of the firm, and industry focus.
Stratosphere Networks and other providers were expected to offer a variety of services with options for remote or on-premises support. The study also included both large and small firms to help businesses find cost-effective and customizable solutions for their needs. Experts at Digital.com examined providers that work with clients across various industries and different types of organizations.
"We're very pleased to earn recognition as a top Chicago managed IT service provider," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "While we serve companies of all sizes, many of our clients are small businesses, and we're always striving to meet their specific needs with customized technology solutions. This designation from Digital.com as a leading provider shows that we've succeeded in our efforts to empower smaller organizations with tailored support and services."
Digital.com's research team assessed 67 companies across the city based on 10 different variables. To access the complete list of best managed IT services, please visit https://digital.com/managed-it-service-providers/chicago/.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
About Digital.com
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
