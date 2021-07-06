CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks will sponsor the 20th Annual Golf Benefit held by the For Autistic Kids Foundation. The event will take place on Monday, July 19, at the Twin Orchard Country Club in Long Grove, Illinois.
The benefit will begin at 7 a.m. with breakfast and registration for a morning tee-off with a 7:45 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and registration for an afternoon tee-off will take place at 11:45 a.m. followed by a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. At 6:00 p.m., all attendees are invited to cocktails and dinner. The evening will also include a silent auction and the awarding of golf prizes.
"We're looking forward to participating in this year's golf benefit," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "The Stratosphere Networks team is always searching for ways to give back to the community, and this is a great opportunity to show our support for the For Autistic Kids Foundation and their efforts to improve the lives of children with autism."
All proceeds from the event will go toward helping those with autism spectrum disorder. The For Autistic Kids Foundation is a non-profit volunteer-run organization established by the Abt Family to raise funds for the purpose of increasing awareness and understanding of autism in addition to supporting research focused on prevention, early detection, and treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
To learn more about the 20th Annual Golf Benefit and donate, please visit the For Autistic Kids website.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
