CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks sponsored Lawrence Hall's 9th Annual Fall Fete, which took place on October 14. The social services organization held the event virtually and encouraged supporters to host watch parties.
Comedian Brett Walkow hosted the fundraiser, and the evening included a raffle. All proceeds from the online celebration will benefit Lawrence Hall, a Chicago-based organization that has delivered high-quality therapeutic care and helped abused and neglected youth and their families for more than 150 years.
Stratosphere Networks has a long-standing relationship with Lawrence Hall and has sponsored the Fall Fete every year since 2017. Additionally, the managed service provider has assisted with the organization's back-to-school supply drives and supported other annual events such as the Lucky Charm Party. Stratosphere Networks CEO Steve Melchiorre also serves on the Lawrence Hall Board of Trustees.
"We're very pleased to sponsor Lawrence Hall's Fall Fete again this year," Melchiorre said. "Our team believes in giving back to the community in any way we can, and we whole-heartedly support Lawrence Hall's vision of hope, healing and resiliency for children."
For more information about Lawrence Hall and the work the organization does for the Chicago community, please visit http://www.lawrencehall.org.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
For more information contact:
Lori Leonardo
847-440-8608
LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
Media Contact
SOURCE Stratosphere Networks