STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced an integration with ShopperTrak from Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global provider of location-based analytics. Integrating Stratus Enterprise, Celerant's advanced point of sale system, with ShopperTrak provides customer analytics that combine point of sale and foot traffic data– helping retailers better understand shopping patterns and identify trends; react with more effective promotions, email campaigns and store displays; and increase sales.
ShopperTrak counts the number of people entering a store, and tracks movement inside the store by leveraging traffic-counting devices and geo-tracking technologies, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, BLE iBeacons and video. Through ShopperTrak, retailers can view reports that highlight traffic volume, traffic patterns, peak traffic times, dwell times in areas throughout the store, and more.
"ShopperTrak data provides real insights to our district managers, allowing them to make quick adjustments to improve our conversion rates," stated James Hon, IT Director of Goodwill of Western & Northern Connecticut. "Our new Celerant POS system integration with ShopperTrak provides a seamless flow of data that allows us to deliver exceptional shopper experiences."
Integrating ShopperTrak with Stratus Enterprise provides retailers with a more holistic view of their customers in a single platform. Through the integration, point of sale data is automatically transferred from Stratus Enterprise to ShopperTrak; ShopperTrak then converts foot traffic with sales volume and metrics into meaningful customer insights. This allows retailers to better understand their customers' shopping behavior and evaluate the impact of marketing decisions; for example, campaigns vs. store traffic; or store displays vs. sales. Leveraging this data, retailers can also better experiment with store layouts and promotions; and quickly identify and react to trends to maximize sales.
In addition, workforce data can be transferred from Stratus Enterprise to ShopperTrak. Leveraging workforce data alongside store traffic helps store managers make better staffing decisions, plan employee shifts and reduce labor costs. Managers can compare daily and hourly store traffic patterns to employee punch in/out times to ensure each store is properly staffed without over staffing, break times are well planned, and staff are in the areas of the store to best serve customers throughout the day.
"As shopping patterns change in retail stores across the country, its important retailers react and try new things to improve the customer experience," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing at Celerant Technology. "By integrating with ShopperTrak, retailers can better understand how change affects their customers; and continually adjust their strategy to maximize in store sales."
To learn more about Stratus Enterprise's integration with ShopperTrak, please visit http://www.celerant.com/partner/ShopperTrak.
About Sensormatic Solutions
Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
