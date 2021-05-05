VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StratusLIVE, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for nonprofits, foundations, and workplace federations, announces a new integration with iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution. Through this partnership, StratusLIVE and iWave will support nonprofit organizations to achieve their fundraising goals by delivering the most comprehensive philanthropic, wealth, and behavioral data available.
"We're thrilled to partner with StratusLIVE," says Mary Cote, VP Product, iWave. "iWave's proprietary donor insights, including gift capacity and affinity scores, provide robust donor intelligence with wealth data right inside StratusLIVE. We both share a commitment to advancing the achievements of nonprofits and our combination of intelligence and technology will enable clients to accelerate their efforts."
"We're so excited to bring the power of iWave to our enterprise-class Nonprofit CRM platform," says Brett Meyer, Director of Product Management & Services at StratusLIVE. "The foundation of any successful fundraising campaign is to understand the donor. With iWave data and scores integrated into StratusLIVE, our clients have a more efficient and effective way to recognize and cultivate connections with their top donors and prospects. This partnership makes them better able to achieve their fundraising goals and generate maximum return on their efforts."
StratusLIVE and iWave Key Features:
Automation: Your team saves time by utilizing workflows to deliver iWave's prospect intelligence directly to your contact records
Skip a step: iWave's data pulled directly into StratusLIVE 365 allows the system to identify major gift prospects, initiating a series of preset tasks for your Development teams
Built-in Segmentation: Access your prime list of donors based on their giving capacity, affinity, and propensity to give
Predictive Fundraising: Analyze a donor's previous donations to organizations similar to yours to predict future giving
Comprehensive Data: Leverage the most complete and customizable donor intelligence in the industry
To learn more and get started, visit StratusLIVE.com.
About StratusLIVE, LLC
StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. Built on the foundation of Integrity, Excellence, and Innovation, StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, DIY and Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. StratusLIVE.com
About iWave
iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the world, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts. http://www.iwave.com
Media Contact
