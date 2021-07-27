VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIOReview Magazine selected StratusLIVE as a most promising Microsoft Solution Provider in its July, 2021 edition. This is a listing of the 50 top companies that are at the forefront of providing Microsoft software solutions and transforming businesses. StratusLIVE is the only provider included in the list that focuses on solutions for nonprofit clients.
StratusLIVE 365 CRM and StratusLIVE Ignite Online Giving help nonprofits create a unique, digital first experience for donors. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, DIY Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. As a Microsoft partner, StratusLIVE products allow enterprise nonprofits, federations, and corporations to use the ubiquitous and common interfaces in Microsoft's productivity tools like Outlook, Teams, and Mobile.
StratusLIVE 365 CRM has realized over $1billion in annualized giving and currently has over 15 million donor profiles. StratusLIVE Ignite, online giving and CSR solution, is used by over 1,500 companies and 1.5 million employees. The StratusLIVE charity database has 44,000 registered nonprofit agencies and a searchable database of over 2 million charities. In addition, TechSoup selected StratusLIVE as a top nonprofit tech trend in 2020.
"We're honored to receive this recognition by a publication that is a go-to-resource for senior-level industry experts," said Jim Funari, CEO and Co-Founder. The results our clients achieve via our platform are a testament to the flexibility and strength of the Microsoft Platform as well as our team's ability and skill to provide digital-first solutions for our clients."
View the CIOReview profile of StratusLIVE at: https://resources.stratuslive.com/hubfs/StratusLIVE_CIOReview%20Magazine.pdf
About StratusLIVE
StratusLIVE, an industry leader of Software for Social Good, empowers organizations to drive change and increase impact through its Nonprofit CRM and Online Giving Platforms. StratusLIVE 365 and StratusLIVE Ignite seamlessly integrate throughout the entire philanthropic organization, enabling greater visibility into donor insights. With a wide array of product features from enterprise-class relationship management, business intelligence, and analytical marketing to virtual giving, volunteering, DIY and Peer-to-Peer campaigns, and more, nonprofits engage more effectively with donors across a wide range of fundraising and development strategies. StratusLIVE, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with products built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and aligned with the Nonprofit Common Data Model, has empowered enterprise nonprofits, federations, and foundations across the United States since 2010. Visit StratusLIVE.com to learn more.
