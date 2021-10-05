NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratyfy is proud to announce its latest round of fundraising on its mission to bring greater transparency and less bias to critical financial decisions that impact millions of people.
Stratyfy's predictive model development and decision optimization solutions seamlessly and transparently combine human expertise and algorithmic fairness to optimally assess risk and bias. The company will use the recent capital to keep pace with increased demand across its business and scale SaaS solutions as it helps its customers rethink lending practices, tackle hidden bias, and increase profit and revenue for financial institutions.
"Stratyfy's mission aligns perfectly with our investors' commitment to making financial services more accessible to all," said Laura Kornhauser, Co-Founder and CEO. "This will allow us to build on Stratyfy's momentum and scale our impact. We are thrilled to partner with our investors to help us achieve our goal of increasing access to fair credit for everyone."
Participating in the round were Zeal Capital Partners and several seasoned angel investors including Richard Stephenson and Audrey Robertson. The talented group recognizes the urgent need for Stratyfy's solutions across the financial services sector, as well as the breadth of potential future applications for Stratyfy's proprietary technology.
"Stratyfy's solutions present a great value proposition for a range of financial institutions, allowing them to maximize both their human and data resources," said Stephenson, finance executive and investor. "I believe Stratyfy represents the future of transparent decision making and I am thrilled to be an early investor in Stratyfy."
This fundraise will also allow Stratyfy to build upon the company's social mission to accelerate fair access to credit for all through its transparent technology. Earlier this year, the company announced its participation in ground-breaking research on the fair and responsible use of machine learning underwriting models, led by FinRegLab in collaboration with researchers from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Model transparency, explainability, and fairness are critical to increasing access to credit for underserved borrowers, and Stratyfy's proprietary technology places these features at its core in order to help financial institutions serve a broader range of customers without incurring additional risk.
"We could not be more thrilled to join Stratyfy on their mission to make lending practices more transparent and equitable for all," said Andy Will, Investor at Zeal Capital Partners. "Stratyfy perfectly aligns with our 'credit access and expansion' sub-vertical and we believe they have the opportunity to empower millions while driving meaningful value for financial institutions."
ABOUT STRATYFY
Stratyfy delivers proprietary machine learning solutions for financial institutions, automating credit risk assessment, fraud detection, and other complex tasks without introducing new operational or regulatory risks. Stratyfy's patent pending Bias Mitigation also helps users proactively identify and remove hidden bias in data and models. With Stratyfy's transparent and interpretable solutions, institutions can seamlessly combine the precision of their data with the wisdom of their people to make better, faster decisions based on true risk and serve more customers.
Follow Stratyfy on Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.stratyfy.com. For media or other inquiries, please email luke@stratyfy.com.
Media Contact
Luke Lennon, Stratyfy, +1 (646) 791-6702, Luke@Stratyfy.com
SOURCE Stratyfy