NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A few months back, New York based headphone brand Strauss and Wagner introduced the EM205 wired earbuds to the market. The EM205 came with a 3.5MM adapter, making it compatible with select devices. Unfortunately, this excluded USB-C users with Androids and Google Pixel smartphones. After popular demand, Strauss and Wagner released a Kickstarter campaign that is promoting a USB-C compatible wired earbud--the EM8C. Please note that this product is not compatible with Apple products.
These earbuds offer the same superior sound quality as the EM205s. They come with a built in mic and remote, allowing you to seamlessly switch from music to your phone call without hassle. The three-button remote is designed so you can control the volume, as well as adjust the playback. Just like the EM205, the integrated microphone allows for clear audio quality with a sensitivity of -43 dB. Not only are you hearing quality sound, our team made it possible for you to deliver quality sound as well. With a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz, impedance of 32Ω, these headphones retail for way less than its competitors on the market.
Audio engineers have picked the EM8C over competing headphones based on the sound quality in multiple blind tests. Audio engineers compared these headphones to hi-fidelity buds.
The prototype for these headphones have been secured by, however, Strauss and Wagner just launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of these earbuds. For more information, follow the campaign on Kickstarter!
About Strauss and Wagner:
Strauss and Wagner is a New York based company who prides themselves in providing audiophile quality products at an affordable price. Their exceptional build quality and characteristic audio fidelity offer class-leading earphones and audio accessories that won't break the bank.
