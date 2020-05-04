FREMONT, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, convenes in the realms of cyberspace today for the Q2 Member Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this marks the Alliance's first completely virtual meeting. The four day event, which takes place today through Thursday, May 7, will feature numerous presentations, such as SSIMWAVE's Dr. Abdul Rehman on view-aware optimization, Datazoom's Diane Strutner on tracing events through streaming video, and IAB TechLab's Amit Shetty on the technical challenges of addressable advertising, a comprehensive line up of Working Group sessions, and a virtual happy hour.
"There is no other technology that is more prominent in this pandemic than streaming video. The COVID-19 crisis has thrust it into the global spotlight as both a required technology – virtual business communications, school lessons, telemedicine visits with health professionals, video calls with friends and family – and simultaneously as a means of entertainment and escapism for enjoying favorite TV shows and movies. At a time when so much of our global population is in social isolation, it is one of the technologies keeping us connected to each other," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "From a technology perspective, this is a fascinating time where streaming video is being put to the ultimate test. What streaming organizations have been predicting could happen is actually happening now."
Forced to Scale
The sudden, unexpected and now consistent demand on the industry to deliver streaming video at unprecedented scale all day every day – not just during peaks like primetime or during an event or major release of a show – is creating entirely new challenges in delivering content to consumers. Sustained scale of streaming video will be a prominent issue at this week's Alliance meeting. The Alliance recently published a blog post on the topic of scale, highlighting member advice on dealing with the potential of consistent high-demand for streaming content that the industry may face over the coming months: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/2020/03/16/forced-to-scale-advice-for-dealing-with-sudden-unexpected-and-probably-consistent-demand/
At this week's meeting, the Alliance's Working Groups will discuss their latest initiatives and papers. Highlights include:
- Advertising Working Group: Discussion on the ad monitoring proof of concept demos.
- Measurement/QoE Working Group: Updates on the End-to-End Monitoring document.
- Network and Transport Working Group: A presentation on Secure Reliable Transport protocol and an update on the 5G and Edge paper.
- Open Caching Working Group: Streaming Video Alliance Labs discussions on Capacity Insight; Configuration API; and Routing API. Use case discussion about media-download.
- Privacy and Protection Working Group: Review of the Streaming Security document. Presentations on "Piracy in Times of Coronavirus" and "Piracy on the Rise During Pandemic Lockdown."
- Live Streaming Working Group: Review of the current state of the Best Practices for Improving Live Streaming Latency document. Project discussions for Technical Evaluation & Measurement; Scaling Live Events project; and Measuring Latency in ABR Streaming project.
- VR Study Group: Progress update for the 360-degree VR PoC and review of the 30-60-90 day plan. XR document proposal discussion.
- Metadata Working Group: Discussion of potential problem statements and discussion of current industry standards and specifications.
Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Anevia, ATEME, AT&T, Broadpeak, CBC, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Citrix, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Optus, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, SSIMWAVE, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, Viacom/CBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.
The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Disney, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Sky, Streamroot, Tektronix, Verizon Media, and Virgin Media.
