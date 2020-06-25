FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, is highlighting the availability of its new SIGMA Wireless Gateway for testing power sources using multiple load banks. When used with the ASCO SIGMA Network Pro platform, this new and innovative gateway provides a sophisticated, easy-to-deploy, wireless solution for controlling and monitoring up to 100+ load banks. It offers an easy-to-deploy solution for configuring load test equipment, conducting compliance tests, and commissioning new facilities.
The new SIGMA Wireless Gateway augments ASCO's SIGMA Network Pro software. The Gateway can efficiently connect and control 100 or more load banks without running and connecting communication wire. The Wireless Gateway increases the usefulness of the load testing software by adding the following features and capabilities:
- A plug-and-play solution that works with all existing ASCO SIGMA LT and SIGMA 2 load bank control hardware
- Seamless interaction with the ASCO SIGMA Network Pro platform
- Displays that show IP addresses on individual load banks to ease network configuration and troubleshooting
The SIGMA Wireless Gateway is the only true wireless load bank solution available today. ASCO Power Technologies is excited to offer users the ability to control their entire load bank network without deploying communication cables.
"With the Wireless Sigma LT system, our customers will no longer be tethered by specific cable lengths when setting up their tests," said Wes Fink, Manager, Sunbelt Rentals' Midwest Region Load Bank Services Manager. "For rapidly changing data center testing, this wireless system is a welcome addition that reduces installation time and saves money."
"Construction and commissioning sites are usually busy with labor and support traffic. Load bank communication cable has always been susceptible to damage, which can affect schedules," said Brian Kelleher, Project Manager for United Rentals. "Communicating wirelessly from the load bank saves on costly communication cables, reduces installation time, and eliminates potential scheduling threats from malfunctioning or damaged cables."
ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following links to view the SIGMA Wireless Gateway webpage, brochure, data sheet, and video. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.
About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and load banks. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email customercare@ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.