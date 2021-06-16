Founded by the original creators of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative provides a cloud-native, scalable, resilient, and secure messaging and event streaming solution powered by Apache Pulsar. StreamNative’s solution can be deployed either as a fully-managed cloud-native Apache-Pulsar-as-a-Service offering available on-demand, StreamNative Cloud, or an enterprise-ready, self-managed software offering of Apache Pulsar, StreamNative Platform. (PRNewsfoto/StreamNative)