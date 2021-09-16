SAN FRANCISCO, Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StreetLight Data, the leader in transportation analytics, today unveiled new comprehensive Turning Movement Count (TMC) Metrics. In the last year and a half, COVID-19 protocols have challenged traditional traffic count methods. Now transportation engineers and planners can save time and money while safely compiling 24/7 TMC for nearly every intersection across the U.S. and Canada.
A complement to StreetLight's Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) Metric, the new TMC Metrics will significantly affect traffic impact analyses, corridor studies, and signal optimization. The new TMC Metrics not only cover most intersections (with or without signals), for any day of the year but also offer granularity with 15-minute traffic measurements. The results save endless hours of data collection and skip the sample-size challenges of manually collected 48-hour counts, while keeping workers safe. TMC Metrics are delivered on-demand, in minutes, in exportable industry standard tables and intersection diagrams without time-consuming post-processing.
"With our TMC Metrics, we've added another incredibly efficient tool to help planners and engineers understand today's dynamic local traffic landscape," said Laura Schewel, CEO and co-founder of StreetLight Data. "Teams can spend their valuable time improving congestion instead of manually compiling results."
StreetLight Data TMC Features:
- Estimated volume counts with 15-minute granularity for any time of day or week.
- Quick intersection selection with the new easy zone set-up.
- Inbound and outbound traffic distribution analysis across peak AM/PM hours and custom 15-minute segments.
- New intersection diagram and TMC table featuring the peak hour factor. Downloadable results in CSV/Excel format and high-resolution screenshots.
StreetLight Data TMC Common Uses:
- Measure peak AM/PM hours for traffic impact analyses and capacity analyses.
- Understand inbound and outbound traffic flows for signal optimization.
- Analyze peak hour factors for commute planning and corridor studies.
- Access seasonal turning movement counts for event and tourism planning.
- Determine intersection traffic activity for safety planning.
- Get intersection traffic counts as an input for dynamic traffic assignment/microsimulation.
View StreetLight's Turning Movement Counts white paper (https://streetlightdata.com/tmc-validation/) to see methodology details and validation against conventional sensor turning movement counts.
Watch a 6-minute video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EtzV024q9A) about how Brownsville, TX analyzed turning movements and capacity of its 200 traffic signals during COVID-19, when obtaining traffic counts conventionally wasn't feasible.
About StreetLight Data
StreetLight pioneered the use of transportation analytics to help transportation professionals solve their biggest problems. Applying proprietary machine-learning algorithms to over four trillion spatial data points over time, StreetLight measures diverse travel patterns and makes them available on-demand via the world's first SaaS platform for mobility, StreetLight InSight®. From identifying sources of congestion to optimizing new infrastructure to planning for autonomous vehicles, StreetLight powers more than 6,000 global projects every month. For more information, please visit: http://www.streetlightdata.com.
Media Contact
Peter Evers, Natron Communications, +1 415-888-3680, peter@natroncomm.com
SOURCE StreetLight Data