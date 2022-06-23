Bicycle and transportation experts to discuss what's needed to build vibrant, safe neighborhoods for bicyclists and pedestrians
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicycle and Pedestrian transportation experts will join StreetLight Data, Inc (StreetLight) for an informative virtual panel on what transportation planners need in order to build vibrant, safe neighborhoods for cyclists and pedestrians. The timely topic will also speak to those looking to navigate opportunities with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The BIL sets aside funds for bikeways, new sidewalks, safe routes to school, and more. But cities, towns, and states are struggling to find the data needed to inform infrastructure investments.
During the roundtable, StreetLight will provide participants and members of the media with a sneak peek into its upgraded Bicycle and Pedestrian Metrics, which help bring valuable insights into the transportation planning process. Leaders in active transportation planning will learn how to utilize data to prioritize bicycle and pedestrian improvements and advocate for funding. Panelists will discuss:
--Why they utilize transportation analytics to build safer Complete Streets
--How transportation analytics can help prioritize where to activate BIL funds
--StreetLight's new, upgraded Bicycle and Pedestrian Metrics
What: Bike Infrastructure Roundtable: The Data You Need to Build Vibrant, Safe Neighborhoods
When: June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EDT)
Where: The roundtable will be live completely online. Register available here: https://learn.streetlightdata.com/active-transportation-roundtable-bike-infrastructure
Who: Jackie DeWolfe, Director of Sustainable Mobility for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. DeWolfe is working to create a safe, sustainable, and just transportation system in which everyone has mobility and access.
Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists. Nesper is working to improve lives and strengthen communities through bicycling toward a bicycle-friendly America.
Amanda Leahy, AICP, Associate Planner at Kittleson and President of Association of Pedestrian & Bicycle Professionals. Leahy is passionate about strengthening connections between people and place through sound planning and analysis; creative, context-sensitive design and engineering; and effective stakeholder and community engagement.
Jeff Peel, AICP, Account Executive at StreetLight Data. Peele helps government customers navigate transportation planning, reporting, and problem-solving using Big Data.
About StreetLight Data
StreetLight pioneered the use of Big Data analytics to shed light on how people, goods, and services move, enabling smarter, data-driven transportation decisions. Applying proprietary machine-learning algorithms to more than four trillion spatial data points over time, StreetLight measures diverse travel patterns and makes them available on-demand via its SaaS platform for mobility, StreetLight InSight®. Acquired by Jacobs as a subsidiary in February 2022, the company continues to provide innovative digital solutions to help communities reduce congestion, improve safe and equitable transportation, and maximize the positive impact of infrastructure investment.
