SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, a leader in web governance solutions that enhance user experience, today announced the launch of their Data Privacy module. The new module will allow Monsido customers to automate the management of their websites' personal data by scanning their domains and identifying potential privacy issues.
With global privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States in place, organizations need to be more vigilant with the personal data they collect, process, and store on their websites. It is crucial that organizations take proactive measures like implementing data protection and management software to help guide them through the various regulations.
Monsido's Data Privacy module enables web and compliance teams to take control of their data privacy with ease by:
- Automatically discovering and classifying sensitive information present on websites such as banking details, passport numbers, medical information, and much more
- Customizing scans based on existing data privacy standards like the GDPR, CCPA, and the Australian Privacy Act (The Privacy Act 1988)
- Prioritizing potential issues by identifying the level of risk associated with the different data on websites
- Proving efforts to comply with data privacy standards to the authorities through audit logs and a history center
Jannik Groentved, CEO of Monsido, said:
"It is extremely difficult to avoid giving away personal information on the web today. And once you've given your data to an organization, it can be hard to control where it will be used. Our Data Privacy module will help our customers ensure the best interests of their website visitors and customers by safeguarding their information and managing the personal data they hold to stay in compliance with international regulations."
About Monsido
Monsido is a fast-growing software company founded in 2014 that provides a one-stop web governance solution designed to give website visitors a superior browsing experience. Our time-saving auditing tool provides accurate and insightful information that helps organizations work with confidence to identify accessibility and quality assurance issues. Monsido has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Denmark. For more information, visit www.monsido.com.