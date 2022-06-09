Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation's leading provider of online and blended learning programs, is the winner of the "Courseware Solution Provider of the Year" award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Stride puts students at the center of the learning process by enabling pre- and early readers to learn independently. For the youngest learners, Stride's content delivery is now audio-based and highly interactive. These young students can navigate activities on their own; they see full-color images and listen to content in English language arts (ELA) including phonics, as well as math, science, social studies, art, and more.
Teachers and families also have choices in how content is delivered. In certain courses, lessons can include a "Teacher Time" video with expert teacher instruction so students who miss a live virtual instructional session can still learn the content and won't fall behind In science courses, students often have the option to work through digital or physical science labs—whichever is best for their needs.
Additionally, students in Stride's new elementary-level courses watch and listen to adults reading books aloud. Courses also incorporate access to Stride's leveled digital library in which students can access more than 24,000 fiction and nonfiction texts from more than 40 publishers.
To encourage heightened engagement, the Stride platform also allows students to customize avatars and background environments, and they can select varying Brain Break activities during every Math and ELA lesson, according to how they're feeling at break time. In addition, Stride has built gamification into most courses helping students to practice math facts and concepts and spell and learn vocabulary words.
"In today's blended learning environment, digital-first delivery has permeated many parts of the K–5 learning experience and courseware and learning content must be re-imagined for this new world," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "For families, students and teachers who want an engaging and effective virtual or hybrid education experience, Stride's newly updated K–5 suite of courses offers an innovative, student-centered approach. Stride's new courses enable students to achieve academic success more independently, from anywhere – and we are thrilled to congratulate the Stride team for taking home a well-deserved 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Award."
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"For more than 20 years, Stride has been the premier online education platform and curriculum provider. During this time, we've been truly committed to ensuring that learners of all ages reach their full potential. Providing engaging, flexible and accessible courseware plays a vital role in fulfilling this mission," said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer of Stride, Inc. "In the months and years ahead, we will continue to harness the best advancements and innovation in technology. And we will continue to support inspired teaching and personalized learning in ways that help every student reach their academic and professional dreams."
More than two million learners have chosen a Stride-powered program.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
About Stride, Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people's teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K–12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.
