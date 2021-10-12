GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stride Rite, a premium children's footwear brand of Vida Shoes, has selected Salsify as their new Product Information Management (PIM) System and CQL to implement the PIM system.
Stride Rite is in the process of unifying and simplifying their technology ecosystem, moving away from a custom PIM and implementing Salsify, a leader in PIM according to Forrester Wave in Q2 2021. Together with digital commerce agency CQL, Stride Rite's Salsify PIM will create a new product management experience allowing the business to grow their sales channels and optimize organizational efficiencies in product data management.
"Vida Shoes values its strong and long-standing partnership with CQL, and we are confident in CQL's recommendation for Stride Rite to implement Salsify," says Todd Dreith, VP of Customer Experience & D2C at Vida Shoes. "With CQL's implementation of a new Salsify PIM, Stride Rite will have a robust, flexible central repository for all of our product information, providing a better digital experience and speed to market across our retail, marketplace, and ecommerce channels."
Stride Rite's Salsify PIM implementation includes data model blueprints, development of a middleware solution to connect Salsify with Stride Rite's M3 ERP system, product data migration, and integration into the Stride Rite website. An agency partner of Salsify, CQL integrates PIM systems on multiple commerce platforms including Salesforce, Shopify Plus, and Magento to help brands win on the digital shelf.
Ryan Donahue, Client Success Manager at CQL, recognizes the growing demand for new PIM systems in the industry. "Many of our clients come to us without a central location for product information, fostering manual internal processes and creating bottlenecks in the ability to meet the growing demands of today's eCommerce market. Stride Rite's implementation of Salsify will provide a unified, central point of truth for efficient data management across business units, sales channels, and marketplaces to deliver consistent user experiences across the entire Stride Rite brand."
CQL plans to launch the Salsify PIM system for Stride Rite in late Q4 2021. Visit CQLCorp.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
About Stride Rite
Founded in 1919, Stride Rite combines heritage and knowledge, steeped in nearly 100 years in children's footwear, with a modern-day understanding of kids' every day adventures. Inspired by real life, Stride Rite prides itself on making great looking, high quality footwear, building strong consumer relationships and providing parents with the tools they need to find the best fitting shoe for their child. For additional information, please visit http://www.striderite.com.
About Salsify
Salsify empowers brand manufacturers to win on the digital shelf by delivering the commerce experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. The world's biggest brands including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $198.1 million in funding, led by Warburg Pincus, Venrock, Matrix Partners, Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, and North Bridge. For additional information, please visit http://www.salsify.com.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 25+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include Petsmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
