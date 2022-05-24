Strobes Security announced its completion of SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance meeting the standards set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria.
PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strobes Security announced today that it has completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. The audit was performed by Sandip Kumar Padhi, Certified Public Accountant. The Pahdi accounting firm verifies that Strobes Security's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, confidentiality, and privacy.
Strobes Security's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls that are designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security, confidentiality, and privacy principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. The SOC 2 report provides a thorough review of how Strobes Security's internal controls affect the security of the systems it uses to process users' data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. Independent validation of security controls is preferred by all levels in security teams.
Akhil Reni, Strobes Security Chief Technology Officer, explained, "From the inception of our company and into the future, our primary objective is to keep our customer data protected. Our SOC 2 report provides information on the risk management controls we've implemented and how we scale to support large customers with absolutely zero downtime."
Venu Rao, Strobes Security Co-founder & CEO added, "As a leading cybersecurity company, we follow relevant security policies and standards. Security is an innate part of our company culture and achieving SOC 2 compliance is the acknowledgement."
In addition to SOC 2 Compliance, Strobes Security continues to add additional layers of security and compliance to its platform. Strobes has been in business providing security and consulting services for over 10 years and complying with SOC 2 standards is routine with their expertise.
About Strobes Security
Strobes Security develops products and solutions for all organizations to solve challenges in the vulnerability management space using security automation and predictive prioritization. The current product offerings include Strobes VM365 and Strobes DevSecOps. Additional services are available including Strobes PTaaS (Pen Testing as a Service).
Media Contact
Amanda Holdan-Sinisi, Strobes Security, 248-533-1664, amanda@strobes.co
SOURCE Strobes Security