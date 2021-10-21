NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 19, 2021, Stroll to the Polls™ – a non-partisan and nonprofit organization – announced its Fortnight of Action, a national initiative to amplify voter engagement and boost voter turnout in 2021.
During its Fortnight of Action, individuals and groups are encouraged to activate their voting network and share posts, photos, and videos on social media about their voting activity, using the hashtag #StrollToThePolls.
In addition, Stroll to the Polls announced its GOTV playlist via Facebook so that all voters can be on one accord and jam to the same "chord" when they participate in democracy at the mailbox, ballot drop box or voting booth.
In making the announcement, the charity noted that the organization selected DJ mixes to keep voters engaged even after ballots have been cast! Check out the tunes that you likely already love – or find some new favorites!
The charity further noted that voters should visit its website for additional voting information; to get involved in the Stroll to the Polls movement; to purchase goods; and to donate to the nonprofit.
Stroll to the Polls also kicked off efforts to celebrate Vote Early Day – a holiday founded by nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and influencers who are working to ensure that Americans understand and take advantage of their options to vote early this election cycle and beyond.
On Vote Early Day (October 23), Stroll to the Polls encourages individuals and groups to intensify their civic engagement activities to ensure that every voter in the United States knows when, where, and how to cast their ballot early. People interested in celebrating with Stroll to the Polls can sign up on the Stroll to the Polls Facebook page.
In addition to our signature hashtag #StrollToThePolls, on Vote Early Day, participants should add the following hashtags to all posts, photos and videos - #VoteEarly #VoteReady #VoteEarlyDay.
A premier partner, Stroll to the Polls is proud to be part of a rapidly growing number of nonpartisan nonprofits who have joined Vote Early Day to further their commitment to civic participation.
###
About Stroll to the Polls
Concerned that over 46% of eligible voters failed to cast a ballot in the 2016 general election, Ramona Prioleau decided to start an organization that encourages civic participation – which is central to democracy. That decision led Prioleau to launch Stroll to the Polls in 2018 to make the performance of democracy FUNctional.
To that end, Stroll to the Polls urges individuals and groups to not only fellowship at the polls; but also, to purchase FUNctional performance apparel and accessories.
Prioleau's inspiration for Stroll to the Polls is traced to Saturday morning church services in 2017. At that time, Saturday morning church services at her church were popular gatherings for parishioners to receive the gospel and engage in praise and worship. At church, Prioleau laid many of her concerns on the altar with an unwavering belief that "the Lord will make a way somehow." One of her concerns was finding a solution to voter apathy. After much prayer and deliberation, Prioleau was inspired to create Stroll to the Polls.
Prioleau's 2017 concept led to the 2018 launch of the nonpartisan organization Stroll to the Polls that, among other things, encourages voter registration and voter participation in every election as well as sells goods that support the operations of the nonprofit.
Stroll to the Polls is incorporated in New York State as a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Learn more at https://strolltothepolls.org/.
About Vote Early Day
Vote Early Day is a movement of nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans know their options to vote early. Vote Early Day was founded by MTV as a new civic holiday focused on helping every voter know how, where, and when they can vote early. Learn more at http://www.VoteEarlyDay.org.
