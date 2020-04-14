CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As over 17 million Americans file for unemployment due to COVID-19, the computer systems processing state unemployment benefits are straining under the unprecedented increase in claims. 40-year old Cobol-based systems need extra capacity and the expertise of engineers who have the know-how to address decades-old servers.
The Charon solutions, by Stromasys, is "lift and shift" software; can be installed remotely and does not require re-authentication or re-certification by users. No changes are made to the applications, users experience the same "look and feel" and agencies can accelerate to full-speed operation, without the reliance on aging hardware.
"We're here to help. Our solution will dramatically decrease the time it takes to process benefits and hopefully bring everyone some peace of mind during this uncertain time," stated CEO, John Prot. "We understand state and government dependence on mission-critical programs, and we can quickly deploy and install our software to address the current crisis."
Within a few days, legacy applications can be migrated on to modern hardware with legacy server emulation and can quickly scale, enabling antiquated systems to run on modern platforms or the cloud. State and government employees can then process claims quickly and efficiently.
More than 7,000 Federal, DOD, State, Municipal and Enterprise users have already implemented Stromasys software to rapidly unclog or cloud-enable legacy applications and servers developed in the 80s, 90s and 2000's.
About Stromasys
Stromasys is a pioneer in enterprise-class cross-platform legacy server emulation solutions, providing modern infrastructure for legacy applications running on SPARC, Digital VAX and Alpha; HP; and PDP-11 servers. Founded in 1998, Stromasys is headquartered in Raleigh, U.S.A, with sales offices and engineering labs located around the world. Stromasys has implemented thousands of cross-platform virtualization solutions to the world's leading companies in over 50 countries.
