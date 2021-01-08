- Strongest Third Qtr Growth in 9 yrs: +4.1% QoQ CC, +4.7% INR, +5.1% USD - Back to Positive YoY Growth: +0.4% CC, +5.4% INR, +2.1% USD - Operating Margin: 26.6%, +0.4% QoQ and +1.6% YoY - Net Profit Growth +3.7% YoY - Lowest Ever Employee Attrition in IT Services (LTM): 7.6%