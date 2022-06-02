The expansion includes new executive appointments and offices in Düsseldorf, Germany
ATLANTA, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reibus International, an online marketplace and solutions provider for industrial metals, is pleased to announce its continued expansion into Europe with the opening of a European Headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany.
"We chose Düsseldorf because of its geographic proximity to clients, and also because of the emerging startup community," said John Armstrong, Founder, and CEO of Reibus. "By continuing to establish operations in key areas within Europe, we are able to serve clients better and strengthen our position in Europe ." Armstrong added Düsseldorf also gives us a great opportunity to attract the best people from the local Steel and Technology talent pool as we continue to build our team"
The Company is also pleased to announce several executive appointments:
Andreas du Plessis has been appointed Managing Director of Europe. Mr du Plessis previously led the logistics divisions of one of the world's biggest e-Commerce companies, Otto Group. He brings vast experience in the digitalization of manufacturing, retail, and trading companies, focusing on marketplaces and platforms.
"Joining the Reibus team was an easy decision," commented Mr. du Plessis. "Reibus leads with culture, and this formula for success is evident in our rapid growth, customer engagement, and strong support from the investment community."
Gilles Mirol has been appointed General Manager of Sales for Europe. Gilles joined Reibus from Liberty Liège – Dudelange where he was CMO. His industry experience includes more than two decades with ArcelorMittal FCE.
Miriam Misselhorn, previously in various leadership positions for XOM, Klöckner, ArcelorMittal and Thyssen Schulte, has been appointed Director of Enterprise Sales and Customer Success for Europe. Jean-Philippe Haye, formerly Liberty Steel and ArcelorMittal, will be leading France as Director of Sales.
"We have exciting growth plans for Europe in the coming months," said Mr. du Plessis. "We plan to at least double our European headcount by year-end, establishing our European teams, engineering, sales, marketing, and operations teams.
About Reibus International, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Reibus International, Inc is a privately held technology and services provider in the Industrial Metals industry. Their marketplace is the leading independent digital platform for buying and selling steel and other metals.
