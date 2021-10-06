PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS), the leading provider of intelligent data management and archive solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Titan Data Solutions, a value-added distributor in the UK and Benelux offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services.
As a data-centric distributor focused on providing its reseller customers with solutions to store, manage, and protect data, Titan has now added SBDS' flagship StrongLink intelligent data management solution as a key solution to its portfolio. With StrongLink, Titan brings intelligent, policy-based data management to help customers globally manage and protect their data across multi-vendor storage silos to reduce storage costs and IT complexity.
As unstructured data volumes in all industries continue to grow at unprecedented rates, IT professionals struggle to cope with rising storage costs and operational complexity as they manage data across multiple, often incompatible, storage types both on-premises and in the cloud. StrongLink solves these problems, providing customers with a solution driven by data intelligence to globally manage file copies and storage utilisation across any storage type from any vendor, including flash, disk, tape and cloud. Additionally, this global control includes numerous data protection capabilities to help customers mitigate cyber security risks.
"It is a great privilege to announce the partnership with Titan Data Solutions, which has a strong track record in providing data-centric solutions to its partner and customer community," said Simon Marrion, EMEA Sales Director at StrongBox Data Solutions. "Titan's focus on bringing leading-edge solutions for storage, data management and cyber security align perfectly with StrongLink's cross-platform capabilities."
David Treadwell, Solutions Director at Titan Data Solutions, added, "We are very excited to announce this partnership since SBDS and its StrongLink platform will be the cornerstone of our data management portfolio. Businesses around the globe are grappling with exponential data growth and the resultant challenges, so in this way, we can offer our reseller customers a differentiated and compelling solution for their customers' needs."
About StrongBox Data Solutions:
StrongBox Data Solutions (SBDS) is a worldwide leader in intelligent data management and archiving, servicing the world's most demanding data environments, with over 12 years of experience virtualizing data workflows between tape and disk. SBDS' flagship StrongLink autonomous data management software is a vendor-neutral solution designed to automate policy-based data management across otherwise incompatible storage types from any vendor, including flash, disk, tape, and cloud storage for data environments at any scale.
About Titan Data Solutions:
Titan is a data-specialist distributor offering end-to-end data management solutions and cybersecurity services. We help our Partners' customers throughout the data lifecycle from Creation, to Management, to Storage. By providing best-of-breed products and services, we simplify data management across the lifecycle, ensuring your customer always receives the best fit solution.
