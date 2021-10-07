OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StructionSite, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent project tracking software for the construction industry, today announced that it has become the first technology provider to fully integrate with Procore's Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. Procore BIM helps teams to improve project predictability by taking 3D models out of the office and putting them in the hands of the people installing and validating work in the field. Now StructionSite's integration with Procore BIM allows users to perform a side-by-side comparison of a model to VideoWalks or 360 Photos from StructionSite. This helps teams verify that work is going according to plan as they compare reality to their 3D design models. This integration can be used natively in the StructionSite app, delivering even more value to StructionSite's extensive enterprise customer base.
"We are incredibly excited about StructionSite's deeper integration with Procore BIM, particularly as we share so many joint customers," said Kristopher Lengieza, Senior Director of Business Development at Procore. "Enabling users to instantly compare their BIM models to what is actually happening onsite through VideoWalks and 360 Photos is gamechanging. We've made it very simple to identify where any differences lie so that projects can stay on track, and any adjustments can be made in the moment. We believe this will save customers a lot of time, money and headaches over the course of their projects."
With this integration, information is pulled directly from Procore as soon as the latest models are updated, so installations are always compared to the most up-to-date versions. Additionally, users can share side-by-side comparisons to generate an RFI or provide information to stakeholders when there is a discrepancy. StructionSite and Procore capabilities also make it easy to communicate field conditions to the office and verify work is going according to plan.
Expanding Its Enterprise Footprint
The launch of these new joint capabilities comes as StructionSite secures several new enterprise agreements. The company has added The Walsh Group, one of the largest and most established builders in North America, as well as Clayco Inc. and Pogue Construction to its impressive roster of customers. StructionSite is now used by organizations including Ryan Companies, McCownGordon and ENR Top 20 contractors-- McCarthy Building Companies, PCL Construction, Skanska, and DPR Construction.
"Construction technology is rapidly evolving, and we are always searching for the tools and services that can help us maximize our resources and productivity. StructionSite's technology enables us to capture site conditions, verify install quality and validate progress more efficiently and effectively than ever before," said Dan Smolilo, Director of Process and Innovation at The Walsh Group. "We tested several different solutions and chose to partner with StructionSite, providing the best combination of productivity, performance and overall value for both Walsh and our clients. Several of our project teams have been realizing the benefits of the solution for over a year now, and we felt like it was time to offer a more standardized solution across our various regions. Our teams love how easy it is to use and our clients are loving the visibility they get as we bring their project to life."
StructionSite currently provides the most sophisticated project tracking platform on the market, with workflows that combine decades of jobsite knowledge with state of the art AI capabilities.
Persistent Growth and Innovation to Help Customers Track Projects More Efficiently and Increase Profitability
Since launching its initial product in 2017, customers have used StructionSite technology to capture over $150B of construction volume, providing them with unparalleled documentation and insights related to both progress and quality. Builders looking for a competitive edge are turning to StructionSite to increase profitability and overall efficiency of their project teams, which has spurred rapid customer adoption and 3x year-over-year growth in active projects.
Over the past year, the company has continued to make strides in product development. In addition to the Procore BIM integration, StructionSite has decreased turnaround time of its 360 video processing engine by 10x while simultaneously experiencing a 4x increase in data going through its system. The performance improvements come largely due to the proprietary new computer vision engine StructionSite deployed.
The company also has plans for a major expansion of its SmartTrack product line, the industry's first photo-based tracking system that requires only a 360 degree video and 2D construction drawings. SmartTrack is the first module built on top of the core StructionSite Site Documentation platform to give project teams web and mobile access to job sites anywhere, anytime.
"When I met my co-founder Philip on a hospital project in 2013, he was the guy walking the site with a set of paper plans and a highlighter, manually tracking progress. The DNA of this team, with real world experience actually doing the work we are now automating, is what makes us different," said Matt Daly, CEO and co-founder of StructionSite. "We set out to transform how jobsites function, and the company's rapid growth, continued innovation and partnerships and integrations show that we are delivering products that matter and that make a real difference to our customers."
