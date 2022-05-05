Platform saved companies more than 3 million travel hours and almost 16,000,000 miles driven in 2021, dramatically reducing costs and carbon emissions while boosting productivity.
OAKLAND, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StructionSite, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent project tracking software for the construction industry, today announced new enterprise deployments of its popular platform. CORE Construction, a leading national construction management, design-build and general contracting firm, and Messer Construction Co., a leading construction manager and general contractor in the Midwest and Southeast, are now using StructionSite to bring greater efficiency and insights to teams across the country. Additionally, the company released data on the impact its platform had on travel costs and the environment in 2021. The news comes on the heels of StructionSite's new funding and another impressive year of growth.
"Because StructionSite was hatched in the field by people who understand the issues we face every day, its software meets actual needs. The team just gets it and has created an incredibly successful video capture and project tracking software," said Brant Fischer, Project Solutions Executive at Messer. "StructionSite allows us to standardize and streamline the way we capture our construction projects so we can leverage data more effectively to make decisions and keep projects moving while providing a clean as-built deliverable to the client."
Unlike others in the space that have adopted a siloed approach for their software, StructionSite has developed an open platform so that construction firms can fully utilize and elevate their existing systems and tech investments. The StructionSite team knows partner integration is the key to successful innovation across the construction industry because its roots are in construction, working on jobsites and experiencing the real-world difficulties general contractors face. By working with a number of technology partners, including Procore, Autodesk, Newmetrix, Avvirr, Egnyte, and Latium, as well as document management systems like Dropbox and Box, StructionSite ensures that systems function seamlessly and that all technology investments are fully realized.
Making a Difference to Teams
In addition to StructionSite's open platform, organizations are choosing StructionSite because its state-of-the-art technology reduces the need for unnecessary travel. Its current photo and video site documentation capabilities are so sophisticated that specialty and self-perform contractors are able to automate production tracking and conduct job walks remotely.
"Between labor shortages, supply chain issues, and other problems associated with the pandemic, the last two years have put an incredible strain on the construction industry, " said Dustin Burks, CIO of CORE Construction. "StructionSite gave us a better way to manage jobsites remotely. The VideoWalks tool, for example, gives us unprecedented visibility into our projects from afar, which is important for us as a national company with a large geographic footprint. This improvement to our operations helps us to make the best decisions to ensure the success of our projects. StructionSite has been indispensable for us, and we look forward to all that it will enable us to do moving forward."
StructionSite's VideoWalk is generated by its custom 3D computer vision engine for 360º images. In addition to raw images and videos, the system incorporates data from onboard sensors in the cameras and phones used to get a more precise view of the path a user takes through the jobsite. StructionSite also utilizes machine learning pipelines to layer in predictive modeling and pattern matching against previous walks and similar images for an even faster and more accurate VideoWalk. And because this system learns from data over time, it continues to improve for customers the more they use StructionSite.
These advances help teams easily overcome lack of insight into current field conditions on multiple projects– a major pain-point for enterprise businesses. Without StructionSite, acquiring the same level of documentation would involve multiple trips, high travel costs, and coordinating communication across a number of teams. StructionSite instead creates a digital twin of active projects, allowing any teammate or stakeholder to access a jobsite from their laptop or cell phone.
By the Numbers
In fact, StructionSite saved users more than 3 million travel hours to date since early 2021. Not only does this dramatically reduce gas cost and wear and tear on vehicles, it reduces carbon emissions. This translates to 6,070 Carbon Dioxide Emissions (ton CO2) saved by eliminating unnecessary road trips. Additionally, StructionSite saved organizations and workers almost 16 million driving miles by reducing going back and forth to different sites. This a tremendous cost reduction for businesses, and it enables workers to be more productive, given that they are not wasting hours in transit.
"When organizations choose StructionSite, they generally think about how it will streamline day-to-day operations. Upon deployment, they experience benefits well beyond what they ever imagined," said Philip Lorenzo, co-founder and Chief Data Officer at StructionSite. "Our data very clearly shows the cost and time savings companies experience by reducing the number of people required on jobsites. For them to achieve such significant business benefits while seamlessly reducing their carbon footprint is an outstanding value proposition – and one that enables potential clients to feel good about selecting a forward-thinking, environmentally responsible partner for their next construction project."
"We initially developed our platform because Philip's experience in the field made it clear this was a need for the industry," said StructionSite co-founder and CEO Matt Daly. "Today, our team takes a lot of pride in the fact that we are making project tracking far easier and more transparent while giving teams back valuable time and saving them money – and we can do all of this as we help construction companies lessen their environmental impact in pretty amazing ways."
About StructionSite
StructionSite is removing the gray area from construction by giving builders smarter tools and unbiased data about the status of their projects. With our intelligent project tracking platform, teams get in-depth insights into the status of work completed on a jobsite. Using our iOS or Android application, walk the jobsite recording a 360° video and our AI-powered algorithms map them to the project drawing. SmartTrack translates the photo data into regular updates of installed work, providing actionable insights for your team. Learn more at StructionSite.com.
