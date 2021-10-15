LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Structure Law Group, LLP, is pleased to announce that Los Angeles Business Attorney, Michael B. Saryan, has been selected to the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers list as a Rising Star in the areas of Business, Securities & Corporate Finance. Each year no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
Mr. Saryan has been recognized for his outstanding work in the practice areas of Business, Securities & Corporate Finance, this is the second consecutive year Mr. Saryan has received this prestigious honor for his work as a Los Angeles business attorney.
Mr. Saryan is a Los Angeles business attorney with a focus on venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings, crowdfunding, corporate structuring, cryptocurrency, blockchain and commercial transactions. Mr. Saryan is the head of the Structure Law Group, LLP's Los Angeles Corporate Department as well as the head of the firms Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Department. Mr. Saryan represents businesses of all sizes ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, in a broad range of industries, including technology, manufacturing, cannabis, real estate, hospitality, financial services, and blockchain. Mr. Saryan's representations to clients often includes advising companies, boards of directors, private equity, venture capital firms, and high net-worth individuals and businesses in public and private M&A transactions, partnership arrangements, joint ventures, public and private capital raising transactions, and general corporate matters.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers. The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law.
ABOUT STRUCTURE LAW GROUP, LLP
Structure Law Group, LLP is a Los Angeles business law firm with offices located in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. SLG provides legal services to companies of all sizes as well as individual entrepreneurs with a national and international practice. SLG assists clients in all areas of California business law including start-ups and financing, business litigation, merger and acquisitions, employment law, intellectual property, debtor and creditor rights and commercial real estate. SLG is a dedicated team of legal professionals who have a solid understanding of companies of all sizes as well as businesses and entrepreneurs. SLG is committed to providing an exceptional client experience through innovative and cost-effective legal services and solutions.
Practice areas include:
- Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
- Business Transactions
- Business Litigation
- Construction Contracting & Payment Claims
- Corporations
- Debtor & Creditor Rights
- E-Commerce
- Employment
- Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation
- Limited Liability Companies
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships
- Real Estate
- Start-ups & Financing
- Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property
Structure Law Group, LLP, Los Angeles Location:
1801 Century Park East
Suite 475
Los Angeles, CA 90067
To learn more about or firm please go to http://www.structurelaw.com, visit our blog at http://www.sanjosebusinesslawyersblog.com or contact us as shown below:
Krystle Warren
Structure Law Group, LLP
(408) 441-7500
Media Contact
Krystle Warren, Structure Law Group, LLP, +1 (408) 441-7500, kwarren@structurelaw.com
SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP