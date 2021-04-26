ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good customer service goes a long way in building intense customer loyalty. Yet too many businesses fail to recognize how vital good customer service is to the success of their organization. Plenty see it as an increase in costs while not considering how much they are losing by failing to retain customers.
Studies show that good customer service can increase loyalty, cause customers to purchase more, and spread positive word of mouth about your business.
Dennis Snow, a customer service speaker, trainer, and consultant with 20 years of experience working with Walt Disney World, has identified five common customer service mistakes businesses make.
While some might seem obvious, these mistakes cause many businesses to lose customers. And according to Dennis, just fixing these five mistakes can greatly impact loyalty, sales, and leads.
The Five Common Customer Service Mistakes
According to Snow & Associates, failing to clearly define what the customer experience is supposed to be is the first big mistake companies make. Most businesses focus on the quality of their product, believing that people will buy if they simply have a good product.
Many businesses fail to realize that there is a lot that a customer has to go through before purchasing. Everything from pulling up at the parking lot to the demeanor of the person behind the counter plays a significant role in the customer experience.
Snow points out the second common mistake is designing customer processes with the company's convenience in mind - not the customer's. The best companies design their processes to be customer-centric.
The third mistake that companies make is not putting enough emphasis on hiring the right employees. Snow encourages business owners to strive to hire only customer-centric employees. To avoid the fourth common mistake of not training employees for customer service, he also encourages employers to give new hires a comprehensive customer service orientation and provide ongoing customer service training for all employees.
And should there be underperforming employees at any level, Snow says the fifth mistake is tolerating substandard customer service performance. Outstanding organizations never tolerate intolerable performance.
According to Snow, fixing these five mistakes will take any business's customer service to the next level. While there is always room for improvement, these should provide a solid start.
About Dennis Snow
Delivering the ideal customer experience, leadership development, and employee engagement are the three focuses of Dennis Snow's keynote speeches, training programs, and consulting engagements.
His customer service abilities were built over 20 years working with the Walt Disney World organization. There, he developed his passion for service excellence and the experience he brings to the worldwide speaking and consulting he does today.
Dennis is now a full-time speaker, trainer, and consultant who helps organizations achieve goals related to customer service, employee development, and leadership. Some of his clients include American Express, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Verizon Wireless.
