TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), today announced new findings from a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Ada in March 2020 which found that many business leaders say that customer satisfaction is their top goal but three out of four (76%) expect difficulty in achieving this without raising costs in the next two years. To help companies conquer this challenge--especially in light of high volumes of inquiries during COVID-19--Ada also launched CSAT Pro, an easily configurable toolkit that measures customer satisfaction and provides actionable solutions in real-time. CSAT Pro will enable companies such as Zoom, AirAsia and LiteBit to evaluate and improve the satisfaction of every automated conversation while reducing costs.
According to a commissioned study conducted in March 2020 by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Ada, customer service is taking center stage across many dimensions of today's business.
- Customer service requests are soaring. More than half of surveyed firms say the number of inquiries they receive has increased compared to just 12 months ago--and 75 percent expect that number to increase in the next year.
- Companies are embracing automation to solve the challenge. Nearly two-thirds (65%) are automating processes, with 61 percent noting improved customer satisfaction and 46 percent citing decreased operational costs as a result of automated interactions.
- Chatbots are leading the way. Nearly half of respondents are using chatbots, with another quarter planning to add them within a year. And they're working: 76 percent of respondents said their chatbots had a positive impact on satisfaction levels, the largest impact of any tested technology.
"The Forrester Consulting study reveals that many organizations are feeling stuck as they attempt to create satisfied customers in the face of soaring inquiries and cost concerns. This volume has more than quadrupled during COVID-19 for some of our clients," says Mike Murchison, CEO and cofounder of Ada. "We're launching CSAT Pro to take direct aim at this challenge by monitoring sentiment in the moment and prescribing personalized actions to improve satisfaction immediately, which is invaluable during times of high stress like today. This is an important step in our journey to help customers achieve the holy grail of lower costs and higher customer satisfaction at scale through the power of automation."
Ada's AI-enabled chatbots use a proprietary Natural Language Understanding engine to comprehend the meaning and context of conversations. With CSAT Pro, companies can harness this technology to quickly ascertain the effectiveness of their customer service in any interaction and swiftly improve the conversation. Features include:
- Rescue a Chatter: If chats aren't going well, companies can automatically change their approach or connect to a live agent
- Identify Improvement Areas: Uncover your worst tendencies so you can resolve them
- CSAT Analytics: Monitor CSAT trends over time and compare scores among different user segments.
- CSAT Explorer: Audit individual CSAT responses for additional insights on unique cases.
- CSAT Segmentation: Personalize your customer service through historical customer satisfaction scores by giving your most satisfied customers even better service and approach frustrated ones with more conciliatory content.
"To deliver on their top goal of increased customer satisfaction with an eye toward cost optimization, firms must automate," according to the study. "Firms that automate can also expect to experience a slew of other benefits, from more engaged and productive agents to better visibility into customer needs and more personalized experiences. With a more efficient workforce and happier customers, firms will be able to manage their increasing inquiries without aggravating customers or damaging their bottom lines."
Download the complete Forrester study and learn more about CSAT Pro here.
About Ada
Ada is the market leader in Automated Customer Service (ACX). As the only chatbot platform purpose-built to support an automation-first customer service strategy, Ada's AI-powered platform is designed to deliver the scale and impact that transforms customer support from a cost center to profit center. Headquartered in Toronto, Ada enables hundreds of customers around the world to meet the needs of today's customers with thoughtful personalized interactions proven to enhance long-term value and boost the bottom line. Learn more at ada.support.