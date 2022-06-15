Full-time, online public school recognizes Class of 2022 accomplishments at in-person commencement ceremony
SCIO, Ore., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 60 students graduated from Willamette Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time online public school as part of the Class of 2022. To celebrate, the virtual school hosted an in-person commencement ceremony for graduates, family, friends and school staff on Saturday, June 11th in Scio.
"The commitment these students demonstrated to their academics is so impressive considering how challenging the pandemic has been," said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy Principal. "We were pleased to offer a continuous, stable and safe educational option to prepare the Class of 2022 for a successful future."
Among the graduating class, 56 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 14 percent are taking a gap year and 12 percent plan to enter the workforce. Graduates are also choosing to attend vocational training programs, join the military or are undecided.
Many graduates have expressed interest in career paths related to health care, especially mental health. Others have a focus on animal care, cosmetology, education, technology and engineering.
"We chose Willamette Connections Academy because I wanted to make sure I was still getting a good education with all the craziness from the pandemic," said Valedictorian Summer Melahn who enrolled in the fall of 2020. "We decided if I was going to learn online, I should do it somewhere that already knows how to. I stayed with Willamette Connections Academy because I like the freedom I have with my schedule and the classes that they offered." Melahn is headed to the University of Arizona to double major in Biology and Spanish and received the college's highest merit-based scholarship of $35,000 per year.
Willamette Connections Academy provides students with the support of specially trained teachers and a high-quality curriculum to help them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The virtual school offers students advanced classes and flexible scheduling so they can learn at their own pace as well as explore extracurricular activities provided by the school or in the community.
Families interested in Willamette Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to find out more about the school, ask questions and see if virtual education is the right fit for their student. To learn more about the enrollment process, visit http://www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students across Oregon. Authorized by the Scio School District but overseen by its own governing board and school leadership, Willamette Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com.
