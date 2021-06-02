INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indiana Connections Career Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, recently held its graduation ceremony celebrating 154 students. Graduating seniors from across the state gathered virtually or participated in a drive-through ceremony with family, friends and teachers to commemorate the education milestone.
"As the world continues to change, our students were able to finish their schoolwork without being interrupted academically, while also exploring the careers they want to pursue that will help them make a difference in the world," said Stephanie Chi, principal of Indiana Connections Career Academy. "We are confident the Class of 2021 will make a major impact in the world as they have shown an incredible amount of character, resilience and self-motivation."
Nearly 50 percent of graduates plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities. Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (28 percent) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (20 percent), while others have plans to join the military, take a gap year or are undecided.
Indiana Connections Career Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning, while helping them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.
"Indiana Connections Career Academy gave me flexibility in my schedule that I really appreciated," said Griffin Keopkey, salutatorian of the Class of 2021. "It allowed me to manage my own schedule, and work at my own pace, which makes me confident that I'm well equipped for attending college. I'm thankful Indiana Connections Career Academy was an option when I realized I needed a change of pace from traditional public school."
Indiana Connections Career Academy students pursue graduation requirements to earn a high school diploma while also completing a career-focused program that prepares them for joining the workforce in one of Indiana's high-growth fields. Indiana Connections Career Academy supports students with workforce and career readiness activities, academic and career counseling, CTE programs and opportunities for real-world experience. By engaging in Career Education live online classroom sessions, completing career-facing activities and demonstrating employability skills, students earn badges and gain elective credit. During their senior year, students gain valuable real-world experience through internships, externships and other work partnerships.
Students choose a career cluster to focus on during the school year, including:
- Business and technology
- Work-based learning and health sciences
- Culinary arts, nutrition and human development
- Cosmetology
- Manufacturing and engineering
Enrollment for Indiana Connections Career Academy's 2021-22 school year is now open for students across the state in grades 6-12. Details about upcoming information sessions are available online. For more information about Indiana Connections Career Academy, visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Indiana Connections Career Academy
Indiana Connections Career Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school with a special emphasis on career readiness for students in grades 6-12. Authorized by Ball State University, we know how to create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.IndianaConnectionsCareerAcademy.com.
Media Contact
Susan Decker, Indiana Connections Career Academy, 317-400-1983, Susan@SusanDeckerMedia.com
SOURCE Indiana Connections Career Academy