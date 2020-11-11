maya_njie.jpg

Perfumer Maya Njie in her London studio.

 By Arielle Shoshana

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join fragrance destination Arielle Shoshana and perfumer Maya Njie on Saturday, November 14, 1:00 PM EST for a LIVE fragrance creation demonstration in Maya's London studio! The self-taught Swedish sensation will blend a fragrance before our very eyes, introduce us to the Maya Njie fragrance line (recently featured in Allure Magazine), and take audience Q&A. Tickets are available via Eventbrite at maya-njie-zoom.eventbrite.com.

Join perfumer Maya Njie and fragrance destination Arielle Shoshana for live fragrance blending in Maya's London studio!

Arielle Shoshana
arielleshoshana.com
info@arielleshoshana.com
571-308-3182

