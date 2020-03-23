DALLAS, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new study released today by Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven intelligence solutions, 80% of consumers say they're more concerned about privacy than they used to be — a tendency marketers ought to keep in mind.
In its report, "How Different Generations Think About Their Data", Infogroup surveyed more than 1,000 consumers on their data privacy priorities. The survey showed that 65% of consumers consider it risky to give a company their personal information.
"Laws such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Protection Act reflect a broader shift in consumer attitudes toward privacy — even among younger consumers," said Heather Winnicki, VP of Product Management, Consumer Data at Infogroup. "Understanding privacy preferences and behavior enables brands to tailor their offerings appropriately."
The report suggests a number of strategies companies can implement to build trust in an era of changing expectations.
"Consumers' attitudes towards privacy are shifting and marketers need to frame data collection in a way that resonates with their audiences," said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup. "Having the capabilities - whether in-house or through a partner - to develop rich insight into a brand's audience, identify the right message for each segment, and develop programs that build trust will help marketers minimize risk and reach their objectives."
Additional findings from survey include:
- More older consumers (55+) trust the financial services and healthcare industries with personal data — 45% and 24%, respectively
- Contrastingly, only 30% of consumers aged 18-22 trust the financial industry to handle their personal data
- Fifty-seven percent of consumers feel "alarmed" when they see a product they had researched online advertised on social media
- Forty-nine percent of consumers ages 55 and over clear their cookies consistently. This number is 55% for those aged 39-54.
About Infogroup
Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.