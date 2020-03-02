DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and Why Communications Service Providers Need It" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Robotic process automation (RPA) solutions enable communications service providers (CSPs) to automate manual processes or tasks with software.
RPA solutions are best suited to simple, laborious tasks where core processes, systems, and tools are left largely unchanged and offer automation with minimal disruption and cost. However, adding artificial intelligence (AI) to RPA could give CSPs the ability to address a new set of complex automation, and improve their ability to refine and optimize each process.
This report provides:
- Recommendations for operators that are considering RPA and want to apply further automation to their operational processes
- A discussion of the technology, the challenges it can address and the solutions it provides
- Three 'snapshots' of information about vendors that provide RPA tools: Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism and UiPath
- An overview of intelligent RPA for vendors and systems integrators (SIs) that are engaged with transformation projects and could also benefit from the support that RPA tools provide
Companies Mentioned
- Automation Anywhere
- Blue Prism
- UiPath
