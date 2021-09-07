ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, announces the results of a study on the likely return on investment to customers who use its software. The study, which was commissioned by MessageGears and conducted by Forrester Consulting, found that a composite organization consisting of four MessageGears customers achieved $10.64 million in benefits over three years versus costs of $2.08 million, adding up to a net present value of $8.57 million and an ROI of 413%.
According to Forrester's research, the composite organization increased revenue by $5.7 million, reduced labor costs by $2.6 million and saved $2.3 million by replacing or eliminating other solutions. It also experienced improved marketing campaign effectiveness, greater operational efficiency and less time spent on marketing campaigns.
In preparing the study, Forrester interviewed four brand-name MessageGears customers and aggregated their input to create a single composite organization. The global, B2C organization has more than 10,000 employees, is based in North America, and has a strong online and offline presence. It sends 2.5 billion million marketing messages annually, has been a MessageGears' customer for three years, and uses all three MessageGears tools (Segment, Message and Engage).
According to a senior manager of marketing operations at a big box retailer interviewed by Forrester as part of the study development process: "We wanted to personalize messages to customers and do cross-channel messaging. MessageGears has allowed us to do all this in a more seamless manner, and we are able to reach the customer faster. Our speed-to-market has improved significantly since we've started working with MessageGears."
Meanwhile, the vice president of retention marketing at an internet retailer who was interviewed by Forrester for the study noted: "Before MessageGears we could get at the data, albeit very slowly with a lot of friction. By adopting MessageGears, we were able to get quicker access to the data and give faster, easier access to the marketing side without having to rely on data engineering and our development team."
"We couldn't be more pleased with the results of Forrester's study," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "We believe the findings confirm what we've been hearing from our customers for years, which is that using the MessageGears' platform is truly paradigm-shifting for big brands. Removing data friction and enabling complete access to customer data is transforming how Super Senders do business online."
Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ study considers the benefits, costs, flexibility and risks of a given solution. MessageGears reviewed the study prior to publication and provided feedback to Forrester, but Forrester maintains editorial control over the study and its findings, and does not accept changes to the study that contradict Forrester's findings or obscure its meaning. MessageGears provided the customer names for the interviews but did not participate in the interviews.
The study was published today and can be downloaded here.
