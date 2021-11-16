SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiring managers want to know that you have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, even when their companies do not require vaccination as a condition of employment. That's the central takeaway from a major new survey of 1,379 hiring managers published by career-development experts ResumeOK.
Nearly three quarters of all hiring managers prefer to see a candidate's vaccination status listed on their resume. This preference may have real consequences: the study found that 35% of hiring managers summarily reject resumes that do not list vaccination status, and that 86% are likelier to contact a candidate whose resume indicates that they are vaccinated.
Similarly, 86% of companies with more than 100 employees reported a preference for vaccinated employees, while 55% of smaller companies claimed that vaccination status does not matter. This may reflect a recent shift in priorities. While the federal vaccination mandate for larger companies faces legal challenges, hiring managers have tended to be conservative. Of the hiring managers who prioritize vaccination status, only 32% reported doing so before the federal mandate was announced; 68% reported that the prospect of a federal mandate influenced their decision.
"This is a difficult time for everyone, including hiring managers," notes ResumeOK CEO Felix T. Web. "Our study shows that 73% of hiring managers find it more difficult to identify good candidates since the pandemic struck.
"Yet only 23% of all job seekers list their vaccination status. Compare that to roughly 60% of the entire US population, and it's easy to see how job seekers can set themselves apart by taking one easy step. That's the sort of insight ResumeOK has been delivering to its clients for more than ten years."
