IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stukent, Inc., a digital courseware and simulations provider, is thrilled to announce it has launched two new products for higher education: the "Introduction to Business: Best Practices and Emerging Trends" courseware and its accompanying simulation, Mimic Intro to Business. These revolutionary products create a comprehensive curriculum designed to teach business theory, concepts, and strategies to students.
"Today is one of the most historic days in the history of Stukent," says Stuart Draper, CEO and founder of Stukent. "We are launching the Intro to Business subject. This will greatly expand the number of instructors and students we impact as we pursue our mission to help educators help students help the world."
Stukent's digital courseware and simulations have historically focused on marketing and communications, so the Introduction to Business line is new territory for the company.
"Mimic Intro to Business allows students to explore different aspects of business," says Garrett Brock, Stukent's vice president of marketing. "We give students hands-on experiences with the material they are learning in the classroom, which helps them discover which aspects of business they love most."
With Mimic Intro to Business, students work in various departments at a fictitious bag company, Buhi Supply Co. Over sixteen unique rounds, students will work in the human resources, supply chain, marketing, finance, and sales departments.
"Business 101 made it clear to me what path I wanted to take," says Draper. "I wish a simulation like this existed when I was a freshman in college. It would have made it easier for me to pick my path."
That is why Stukent pursued the Introduction to Business line — to help educators help their students discover their paths and their passions. To create this courseware and simulation, Stukent partnered with award-winning educators Laura Muñoz, Ph.D., and Rich Miller, Ph.D., from the University of Dallas. Muñoz and Miller are veteran educators who have students' best interests at heart. They believe that a practical business education should include power skills — or skills such as resilience, grit, and critical thinking — to help students succeed professionally and personally.
"In America, we have a culture of hyper-achievement," says Muñoz, and in this courseware and simulation, the authors wanted to provide a new perspective for students.
So, the new "Introduction to Business" courseware helps students redefine the meaning of failure and success, develop emotional intelligence, learn how to build professional relationships, and expand their growth mindsets. It is more than just best business practices — it includes comprehensive training to prepare students for the rigors of the business world.
"If we are to prepare ourselves for a long career in business," Muñoz and Miller write in the courseware, "this text can help to equip [students] to be [their] best possible [selves]."
The courseware and simulation cover foundational business knowledge, such as:
- Communicating in business
- Hiring and retaining people
- Operations management
- Building a robust supply chain
- Selling value
- Marketing
- Maintaining a digital presence
- Accounting and financing
- Management
- And mentoring
While the content may be fundamental, the authors wanted to make sure it was immediately applicable, too.
"We want [students] to be able to learn it today and implement it tomorrow," says Muñoz, emphasizing how enterprising students can take these concepts and put them into practice. "We want [them] to go beyond theory."
"Introduction to Business" contains real-world assignments and projects in each chapter. Students practice building rapport, identifying interview mistakes, eliminating operational waste, overcoming supply chain challenges, articulating selling value, creating advertising campaigns, and much more. The courseware also gives them access to relevant Expert Sessions — recorded presentations and webinars that provide insights into future careers.
With Stukent's new Introduction to Business courseware and simulation, educators can instill the power skills their students will need for long-term success, help students discover their passions, and give students hands-on experience with the concepts they are learning in the classroom.
For more information or to request FREE instructor access to the courseware and simulations, visit Stukent's website.
