NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STV has named Alexander Napoli, P.E., to vice president in the firm's Transportation & Infrastructure Division.
"Alex has successfully led some of STV's most complex projects," said Chuck Kohler, P.E., S.E. STV's chief operating officer. "His promotion to vice president signifies the importance of his talents in delivering quality services to our clients."
As a longtime leader of critical transportation programs, Napoli has played an instrumental role on some of the Northeast's most significant transit and rail infrastructure programs. Napoli recently served as design manager for the NYC Transit Harrison Place substation on the Canarsie Line to meet growing ridership demands in Brooklyn. He is currently leading the delivery of STV's services for NYC Transit's flood mitigation and resilience efforts along the system's Rockaway Line, which serves the Borough of Queens' Rockaway beach community. The project aspires to protect the system's critical assets from future storm flood events and sea-level rise.
Napoli has worked tirelessly on complex projects that draw on STV resources, such as the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) Mets-Willets Station and LIRR's Jamaica Station Wayfinding Program.
As vice president, Napoli will be charged with leading the pursuit and delivery of the New York office's transit and rail initiatives while managing a multidisciplinary team of engineers and architects.
Napoli earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Manhattan College and a Master of Science in structural engineering, mechanics, and materials from the University of California, Berkeley. He is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Metropolitan Railway Club.
About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow @STVGroup on Twitter or download the STV Pages app from Apple's App Store or Google Play.
For more information, contact:
Jill Bonamusa, (212) 614-3354
jill.bonamusa@stvinc.com
Rebecca Stevens, (212) 614-3421
rebecca.stevens@stvinc.com