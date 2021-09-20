WEBSTER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCare, creator of advanced nurse call and monitoring solutions, is now accepting nominations for their second annual Caregiver of the Year Award.
The Caregiver of the Year Award was created by RCare to recognize the important work done each and every day by frontline caregiving staff. In line with RCare's mission to help seniors and those who care for them, this award is a way to celebrate the often unsung heroes who do the challenging yet meaningful work of caring for the nation's most vulnerable population.
"Everyone knows someone who is exceptional on the job, who goes above and beyond, and who really makes a difference for the residents and the community," said Jeff Knauss, CEO and Owner of RCare. "RCare would like to celebrate these passionate workers, tell their stories, and give them some well-deserved recognition."
RCare will randomly select three nominees and tell their stories. The recipients will also receive prize packages each worth $500. Additionally, the nominator will receive a gift card for coffee.
Prior winners of this award include Cecibel Quintanilla de Medrano, CNA at Renaissance of Annandale, Janelle Zacho, Director of Nursing at Columbia Health Care Center, and Megan Snead, a nurse at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Nominations will be accepted until December 31, 2021, and can be submitted through an online form. Winners will be announced on National Caregivers Day, February 22, 2022.
