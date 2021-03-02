LOS ANGELES, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation Media, an entertainment holding company focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports, today announced a partnership with Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) to build an esports team to compete across various titles. The esports experts will spearhead strategy, brand partnerships, merchandising, content programming and experiences for Trench Made Gaming (TMG).
"Throughout his NFL career, MVS has shown his passion and commitment to excellence on and off the field, and we are excited to help extend his talent into the world of esports," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director of Subnation Media. "Together, we are going to build a premium lifestyle brand for the gaming community that provides both digital and physical entertainment experiences."
TMG will be assembled by hosting a Combine, where gamers can showcase their physical and mental skills. The final roster will virtually train together after being equipped with the necessary gear to manage their game play, wellness regimen, streaming content and other original programming.
"Both traditional sports and esports play an important part in my life" said Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Pro Wide-Receiver and Co-Founder of TMG. "And as these worlds continue to converge, I'm excited to partner with Subnation to build a competitive esports team that can deliver high-powered experiences for the entire community."
This announcement comes on the heels of Subnation acquiring an equity interest in top-ranked Fortnite team XTRA Gaming, and recent partnerships with Atari Hotels and The Beverly Hilton to develop and implement holistic esports and lifestyle strategies. Additionally, flagship industry events like E3 and DreamHack have tapped Subnation as their official cultural partner, where the company delivered award-winning experiential activations for brands such as Volkswagen, Marvel, Amazon Games, Red Hat and L'Oreal. Subnation also advises local sports authorities and government bureaus like Visit Raleigh and the City of Kissimmee, on building viable gaming and esports ecosystems that support a diverse range of events and tournaments, unlocking millions in economic impact.
About Subnation Media
Subnation Media is a gaming and esports media holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, we build engaging programming that appeals to over 3 billion gamers worldwide while collaborating with clients to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community.
