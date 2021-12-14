LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subnation, a media tech holding company shaping the culture of gaming and a decentralized lifestyle, today announced a partnership with iconic retailer, Fred Segal. Together, the companies are launching Artcade, the first dynamic retail experience featuring curated collectibles, limited product drops, an NFT Gallery, and Streaming Studio, all on the Sunset Strip and in the Metaverse.
"The Metaverse is going to play an important role in the future of culture, and many brands are trying to understand how they can incorporate it into their current marketing and sales strategies," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director at Subnation. "With physical and digital experiences seamlessly fusing together, and consumer entertainment and shopping behaviors shifting, Subnation embraced Web3 tools and partnered with Fred Segal to design and develop a new format for shopping experiences."
Subnation's next-generation retail environment brings together the billion-dollar gaming and entertainment industry with the innovative experiential approach that Fred Segal has pioneered. The collaboration includes curated merchandise, collectibles, limited-edition apparel and gaming hardware, as well as virtual goods, digital skins and the first physical NFT Gallery. The virtual goods can be purchased in-store or in the Metaverse via cryptocurrency, all of which are powered by environmentally conscious blockchain solutions.
The store will also feature Metagolden's latest jewelry line, which is the first to enter the Metaverse with digital art tokenized by physical, 18k gold jewelry. Metagolden's latest collaboration includes pieces from pop artist Ashley Longshore which is her foray into the NFT space and will be available through January 20, 2022. It includes both physical and digital assets featuring unique NFTs of 62 iconic female leaders including Billie Eilish, Anna Wintour, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Diane von Furstenberg, Michelle Obama, and Mother Theresa.
"In recent years, we have seen a massive transformation in the retail industry, which inspired us to completely reimagine how consumers will shop," said Jeff Lotman, CEO and Owner of Fred Segal. "Working with Subnation, we are building the next generation of retail experiences that will attract creators, engage consumers and reshape the cultural landscape."
Each month, Artcade will curate NFT exhibitions and host programming ranging from musical performances and sneaker customization classes, to creator salons and AR trunk shows. The in-house Streaming Studio will feature live podcasts, esports gameplay and more. Consumers can visit the store, and stay connected through social commerce, shoppable livestreams and exclusive offers via digital OOH advertising and augmented reality pop-up installations.
# # #
About Subnation
Subnation is a media tech holding company that develops, produces and manages lifestyle content, immersive experiences, and original properties that influence today's culture. With a diverse team of industry experts, marketing professionals and innovative creators, the Company builds engaging live and Metaverse based programming that appeals to over 3 billion gamers and digital natives worldwide while collaborating with global brands like NASCAR, Alienware, Volkswagen and Atari Hotels, to establish an authentic voice and purposeful presence within the gaming community. Please visit Subnation.gg and Artcade.gg to learn more.
About Fred Segal
Fred Segal is synonymous with curating the best of new and established brands and designers in fashion, beauty and home.
Over 60 years ago, Fred Segal opened his first store, and put LA style — which he coined as "casual, comfortable, and sexy" — on the world map. From the first shop-in-shop to the first denim bar, he created a lifestyle brand before it was even a term — redefining retail and changing pop culture forever.
Fred Segal collaborates with iconic brands, artists, and emerging names to create unique collections and immersive experiences — all seen through our unique lens of creativity, optimism, and inclusion. We find and nurture new talent through our Season Zero launches, and give back to the larger community through our Fred Gives program. Our exclusives, including our very own Fred Segal Collection, include collaborations with top global brands and homegrown LA artists.
Our iconic flagship store is on Sunset Boulevard, with additional stores in LA, Las Vegas and internationally. And the best is yet to come — from location-specific capsules to special events to digital expansion that'll put our style stamp on virtually every corner of the world. Discover more at FredSegal.com and on Instagram @FredSegal.
Media Contact
Mike Gasbara, Fabric Media, +1 5182278100, mike@fabricmedia.net
SOURCE Subnation