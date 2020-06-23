NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- +SUBSCRIBE® is excited to announce its new technology platform for alternative investments. Concurrent with the launch, SAF Platform will rebrand as +SUBSCRIBE® and has unveiled a new website. +SUBSCRIBE's® enterprise software solution allows allocators, sponsors, and service providers to digitize their investment workflows and deploy industry leading electronic subscription document technology across any fund, any investor, and for all required investment documentation.
Developed with feedback from institutional firms, +SUBSCRIBE® simplifies workflows for fund subscription documents using an open-architecture platform that acts as a central and secure information hub for all parties. In addition to electronic subscription documents, the platform provides common fund data rooms, universal investor profiles, and consolidated investor reporting.
"We're in a position to add an enormous amount of value through highly enhanced and more efficient workflows. Our clients have been demanding more powerful and integrated solutions to support their alternatives for years, and the incumbent providers have failed to deliver," said Rafay Farooqui, Founder & CEO of +SUBSCRIBE®.
As the market has shown repeatedly, digitization of the alternatives investment process is a priority for firms across the industry. The +SUBSCRIBE® team put thousands of hours into building the leading enterprise software solution for electronic subscription documents. We are proud to have created a product that resonates with the current mood of customers and their priorities.
"We have hundreds of firms already benefiting from our state-of-art technology developed for private investment transactions," said Mark Backsmeier, Head of Engineering.
"+SUBSCRIBE® unifies complex workflows for alternative investments, which have historically been manual, paper-based, and fragmented. The range of workflow challenges that our platform tackles efficiently and seamlessly allows our customers a better way forward to gain control over their alternatives. Our institutional customers recognize that within minutes of adoption they are not only saving time and money, but also reducing data errors significantly. This provides a superior experience to every system they have used before."
About +SUBSCRIBE®
+SUBSCRIBE® is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for allocators, sponsors, and service providers that enables the digital transformation of the alternative investments industry. The company has recognized expertise in electronic subscription document technology, universal investor profiles, investor portals, and virtual data rooms. For additional information on how +SUBSCRIBE® is Powering Alternative Investments®, visit www.subscribeplatform.com.
+SUBSCRIBE on LinkedIn
+SUBSCRIBE on Twitter
For media inquiries please email info@safplatform.com.