BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group released a report covering the recurring payments and subscription marketplace titled Processing Recurring and Subscription Payments Without Friction: A Key to Unlocking Transactions from a Forecasted $830 Billion Card Market. The research defines and explains the recurring payments market and forecast, discusses the consumer demands in the subscription marketplace, and examines areas of opportunity for merchants and issuers such as churn optimization and lessons from the subscription app marketplace. Furthermore, this research explores last year's regulatory changes to recurring payments in India.
"Reducing friction is the key to customer generation and retention," comments Ben Danner, Analyst, at Mercator Advisory Group, and the author of the research report. There are a number of opportunities that exist to develop and refine the recurring payments economy.
Highlights of this report include:
- Recurring payments market analysis and forecasting
- Payment methods used for subscriptions services
- How subscriptions effect credit cards and rewards
- Optimizing churn rate, payments failures, and chargebacks
- Personal finance apps and the subscription marketplace
This report is 24 pages long and contains 11 exhibits.
Companies mentioned in this report include: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ; Truebill, Hiatus, Billbot, BillGO, Bobby, Subby, Mint, First Performance, Chargebee, Recurly, Cash App, Netflix, Apple, Reserve Bank of India, Spotify, Visa, Mastercard, Subscribed Institute, GoCardless, American Express, Amazon, AT&T, Audible, CBS, Disney, ESPN, Fubo TV, HBO, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Luminary, MLB.TV, NBA League, NHL.TV, Pandora, Showtime, Sling TV, SiriusXM, Stitcher, YouTube, Vudu, Headspace, Inc., Verizon, US Bank, Wells Fargo, Prism, Mollie.
