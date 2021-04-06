DETROIT, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUBTA, the Subscription Trade Association serving the subscription commerce industry, announces call for entries are open for their Annual Pitch Competition. Presented by Pitney Bowes, the competition celebrates, promotes, and accelerates new or existing direct-to-consumer subscription businesses seeking to take their idea to the next level.
Interested new companies and those started within the last two years are invited to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of judges for a chance to win the top prize of $10,000 cash plus up to $10,000 in-kind services courtesy of SUBTA and its partners. Submissions will be judged on the business concept, viability, future vision as well as how the prize money would be used. The first entry period will close on May 15, 2021, with a second round of applications open from June 1 - June 26, 2021.
"We know there are many unique and promising subscription brands in the making, and SUBTA's Pitch Competition — which is fully sponsored by Pitney Bowes — is the ideal opportunity to take that creative business concept to reality," said Christopher George, co-founder and Chairman of SUBTA. "We look forward to hearing from the variety of talented subscription industry entrepreneurs and start-ups and selecting the 2021 winner."
After two rounds of virtual pitching beginning in June and July, the competition will culminate with four finalists pitching live and the winner announced at the annual SubSummit conference in Dallas, Texas Sept. 21-22, 2021. Judges will be subscription industry leaders and innovators and include Ben Parr, president and co-founder, Octane AI and Ellyette Gheno, founder, BootayBag, who competed in ABC's Shark Tank and received a $500,000 investment in 2020, among others.
"There is so much creativity, innovation and growth happening in subscription services. In short order, many subscription services have gone from novelties to necessities for their loyal consumers. Pitney Bowes is thrilled to partner with SUBTA to present this exciting, friendly competition that will help identify some of the great new subscription services of tomorrow," said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.
To learn more and apply, visit: subsummit.com/pitches
About SUBTA
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers the expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Mich., SUBTA's mission is to provide a comprehensive and reputable library of news, knowledge, and resources. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and Returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at http://www.pitneybowes.com.
Media Contact
Jason Brown, PublicCity PR, 248-663-6166, jbrown@publiccitypr.net
SOURCE SUBTA