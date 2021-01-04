FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective, student-centric college rankings to help students navigate education, has published its ranking of The Best Online Artificial Intelligence Degrees for 2021.
The Best Online Artificial Intelligence Degrees for 2021 is a list of the top 8 universities in the U.S. that offer fully online degrees in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This includes online degrees in Computer Science with specializations or concentrations in Artificial Intelligence. All relevant information was derived from university websites. After the ranking of the eight colleges, there are two more universities mentioned which offer online courses in Artificial Intelligence.
Universities that offer Online Artificial Intelligence Degrees (Listed Alphabetically):
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY, FORT COLLINS
COLORADO STATE UNIVERSITY GLOBAL
DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY
STANFORD UNIVERSITY
UNIVERSITY OF ADVANCING TECHNOLOGY
UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER
Universities that offer Online Artificial Intelligence Courses:
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY IN THE CITY OF NEW YORK
MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Online Artificial Intelligence degrees in this ranking include:
- Two online bachelor's degrees
- Four online master's degrees
- One online certificate
- One online post-baccalaureate degree
Investments into Artificial Intelligence start-ups by venture capitalists broke records in 2019. The impact of AI in business cannot be overstated. AI is being implemented into entertainment, big tech, advertising, and essentially every domain that uses compatible technology. As such, AI technologists are increasingly needed, which makes these degrees highly relevant for future employment.
Successful Student is a compass and map for students who are navigating education. We lay the groundwork and give the educational route options. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education. We are educators, data scientists, and previous students who are mapping education for students.
