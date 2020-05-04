PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG) is excited to announce the launch of LendingWell on Monday, May 4, 2020. LendingWell is a free online platform dedicated to helping independent Registered Investment Advisors, Registered Representatives, CPAs, and insurance agents and agencies find the right lender for their financing needs. LendingWell matches advisors with lenders for buy-outs, buy-ins, working capital, refinancing, commercial real estate, start-up, and recruiting. SRG has expedited the launch of this new online application in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, responding to advisor's need for capital.
"Bank financing has done a lot for the advisor M&A market and the number of options is only going to increase due to the graying of the industry, making it more complicated for advisors to find the right lender. SRG has spent years learning about these lenders to help our clients, some focused on capital to start their RIA, others focused on capital to help them retire from it. LendingWell distills years of experience into a simple interactive online tool and allows the lenders to update their information in real-time," shared President and Founder of SRG, David Grau Jr, MBA. "After years of providing individualized recommendations to our clients and helping our broker-dealer, custodian, and TAMP partners match their advisors with the right lender, we wanted to create something more accessible to the industry and something more reliable than a Google search or a loan broker."
"One of our biggest concerns creating LendingWell was ensuring that the platform was easy to use, informative, and protected our user's privacy," said Anden Leesley, UX Product Design Manager at SRG. LendingWell consolidates SRG's experiences into one easy to use tool, providing:
- Access: Byline Bank, Live Oak Bank, Oak Street Funding, Pinnacle Commercial Capital, PPCLoan, and Salt Creek Bank are among the lenders active on the platform, each selected based on a successful track record of closing deals.
- Matching: The site uses a proprietary matching algorithm to connect users with the right loan solution(s) based on up to nine short questions and then produces matched lenders prioritized based upon their LendingWell Score.
- Real-Time Connection: LendingWell allows users to request contact from any of their recommended lenders with a click of their mouse, putting the advisor back in control.
- Privacy: All user information remains confidential unless the user gives express consent to share with lenders, allowing them to review their lending matches on their terms without any outside pressure.
- Detailed Information: Detailed lender profiles, including typical interest rate, loan term, and specific bank covenants, ensure users receive information quickly and efficiently so they can evaluate their options within seconds.
- Performance Rating: Verified user reviews and testimonials provide peer feedback to users seeking a specific lender.
Kristen Grau, CPA, CVA of SRG added, "Historically, advisors have contacted lenders one-by-one, spending months trying to identify lenders in our space that may or may not meet their needs. This generally causes frustration and wastes both the advisor and lenders time, or worst case, losing the deal. LendingWell streamlines this process, creating efficiencies for all parties. We have worked with dozens of banks and plan to add more lenders to the platform, but only after we know they understand the industry and have successfully completed deals."
About LendingWell
LendingWell is an online lender/financing matching tool designed specifically for financial service professionals to match a user with the optimal lender(s) for their financing needs.
For more information, visit www.Lending-Well.com.
About Succession Resource Group
Succession Resource Group is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping RIAs, independent broker-dealer affiliated advisors, CPAs, and insurance agents value, buy/sell/merge, and develop exit strategies for their business. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, turnkey resources, and expertise to help advisors from start to finish.
For more information, visit www.successionresource.com.
CONTACT:
David Pan | Marketing & Brand Manager
david.pan@successionresourcegroup.com
503-427-9910