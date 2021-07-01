TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudrania Fund Services (Sudrania), one of the world's fastest-growing fund administrators, has opened its newest office in Toronto, Canada to introduce its cutting-edge, end-to-end cloud-based fund administration platform to institutional investors. This Canada Day is extra special for Sudrania as the company celebrates its expansion into the Canadian market coinciding with its five-year anniversary.
Sudrania has rapidly grown to 600 employees, serving over 500 global clients. Among the top reasons high-caliber clients have increasingly chosen Sudrania for their fund admin needs are:
- A well-staffed global team with 15+ average years of industry experience.
- Proprietary cloud-based technology platform that creates operational scale, efficiencies, and significantly improved calculations versus legacy processes.
- Global leader in the Digital Assets/Cryptocurrency space with the most robust connectivity to the world's major exchanges and custodians.
- SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audits/certificates.
- Unmatched ability to fully address the needs of Hedge Funds, Fund of Funds, Impact Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, and Crypto and Digital Assets Funds.
Sudrania is aggressively scaling up its operations in Canada. The company already has five people employed in Toronto and plans to hire 20-25 people by the end of 2021.
About Sudrania
Sudrania Fund Services Corp is a Chicago, IL-based, technology-enabled, fund administrator combining the power of cloud computing matched with an equal commitment to client service. Sudrania's Seamless platform is an integrated portfolio, fund, and investor accounting system with a full-scale general ledger. It can process millions of trades and produce daily NAVs for all fund types, including cryptocurrency, where Sudrania is a global leader. For more information, visit https://sudrania.com/
Media Contact
Amit Arora, Sudrania Fund Services, +1 630-828-3520, info@sudrania.com
SOURCE Sudrania Fund Services