TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudrania Fund Services (Sudrania), one of the world's fastest-growing fund administrators, has opened its newest office in Toronto, Canada to introduce its cutting-edge, end-to-end cloud-based fund administration platform to institutional investors. This Canada Day is extra special for Sudrania as the company celebrates its expansion into the Canadian market coinciding with its five-year anniversary.

Sudrania has rapidly grown to 600 employees, serving over 500 global clients. Among the top reasons high-caliber clients have increasingly chosen Sudrania for their fund admin needs are:

  • A well-staffed global team with 15+ average years of industry experience.
  • Proprietary cloud-based technology platform that creates operational scale, efficiencies, and significantly improved calculations versus legacy processes.
  • Global leader in the Digital Assets/Cryptocurrency space with the most robust connectivity to the world's major exchanges and custodians.
  • SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audits/certificates.
  • Unmatched ability to fully address the needs of Hedge Funds, Fund of Funds, Impact Funds, Private Equity Funds, Real Estate Funds, and Crypto and Digital Assets Funds.

Sudrania is aggressively scaling up its operations in Canada. The company already has five people employed in Toronto and plans to hire 20-25 people by the end of 2021.

About Sudrania

Sudrania Fund Services Corp is a Chicago, IL-based, technology-enabled, fund administrator combining the power of cloud computing matched with an equal commitment to client service. Sudrania's Seamless platform is an integrated portfolio, fund, and investor accounting system with a full-scale general ledger. It can process millions of trades and produce daily NAVs for all fund types, including cryptocurrency, where Sudrania is a global leader. For more information, visit https://sudrania.com/

Media Contact

Amit Arora, Sudrania Fund Services, +1 630-828-3520, info@sudrania.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Sudrania Fund Services

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.