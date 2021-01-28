CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudrania Fund Services ("Sudrania") is pleased to announce the addition of three notable alternative investment industry veterans. Chris Meader, Harsha Patwardhan, and Shalin Madan, will contribute their deep industry experience to help support Sudrania's geographic expansion and new service offerings for fund managers.
Sudrania is experiencing robust global growth and has hired over 175 experienced professionals in the last six months to support future expansion. This brings the firm's global headcount to over 325 individuals servicing 350 clients.
"Chris, Harsha and Shalin are a natural fit for our entrepreneurial company, as they all saw needs in the market and developed organizations to serve those needs," says Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & CEO of Sudrania. "The company is thrilled to have their perspectives and insights as we navigate our next level of growth."
Sudrania's Newest Senior Leadership Team Members and Their Specialties:
- Chris Meader, Senior Vice President of Client Success: 20+ years of experience in fund administration having worked in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and the US. Chris' experience spans accounting, investor services and risk/compliance operations as well as senior product and strategy roles with both large bank owned administrators and smaller "boutique" administrator servicing all fund types
- Harsha Patwardhan, Senior Vice President: 20+ years of experience in portfolio management, sales & trading and investment banking. Most recently Harsha traded a quantitative hedge fund and has experience in trading a broad range of financial instruments including equities, bonds, futures and options. Harsha has worked in leading financial institutions.
- Shalin Madan, Strategic Advisor and Founder of Bodhi Tree Asset Management: 20+ years of experience in the financial services industry having worked as a multi-asset allocator for prominent institutional asset managers, subsequently launching his own quantitatively-driven hedge fund.
"It is gratifying and exciting to be able to leverage my experience to contribute to an organization that is elevating the fund administration experience and doing it in compliance with industry standards," added Mr. Meader.
"I am excited to join Sudrania and bring my institutional front office experience to the organization. We deliver a comprehensive partnership to investment managers. Both established and emerging managers will benefit from an administrator with deep product expertise, market knowledge and administration expertise," added Mr. Patwardhan.
Mr. Madan furthered, "Seeing how many funds – with my own being one of the first - have converted from other legacy-based providers is a testament to the industries' appetite for a more efficient, cost effective, and secure platform. I am proud to have first been an early investor in Sudrania, now providing strategic vision to an organization that is shaping the next-generation of fund admin."
Sudrania is one of the world's fastest growing alternative investment fund administrators and has been nominated/shortlisted in many industry awards for its services and technology. Earlier in the summer of 2020, Sudrania had announced the joining of Amit Arora, Skyler Steinke, and Ravikant Modi.
About Sudrania
Sudrania Fund Services is a global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois that leverages its proprietary Seamless platform, an award-winning, full-scale cloud-based, fund administration application which integrates portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting, in order to provide best-in-class and cost-efficient solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless Solutions can process high-frequency trading volumes to deliver daily NAV for hedge funds, cryptocurrency funds, SPVs, mutual funds, private equity funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania's operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 325 staff across its seven offices globally.
Media Contact
Harsha Patwardhan, Sudrania Fund Services Corp, (630) 581-0364, harsha.patwardhan@sudrania.com
SOURCE Sudrania Fund Services Corp