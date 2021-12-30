CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sudrania Fund Services, founded in 2016 and led by a team of front and back-office alternative investment professionals, has experienced exponential growth in 2021 with a 5x fold in client base along with significantly increased client size, on average. Ever responsive to its rapid growth, Sudrania has made numerous additions in the areas of client success and relationship management to enhance the client experience. Furthermore, Sudrania has significantly enhanced tax and audit support with numerous hires to facilitate a smooth 2022 audit season among digital assets and alternative funds.
As part of this expansion, Sudrania will open their eighth global office and first technology laboratory in Hyderabad, India. Hyderabad is one of India's two main technology hubs, along with Bangalore, and a major outpost for global technology giants including Microsoft, Amazon, Deloitte, Accenture, TCS, Wipro, and Infosys. Initiatives in Hyderabad include development of a fund administration smart contract, as well as significant R&D directed toward increasing Sudrania's already industry-leading high-frequency trade accounting capabilities within the Seamless software system, Sudrania's proprietary cloud-based general-ledger accounting system.
Founder & CEO, Nilesh Sudrania said "In today's global business landscape, our belief is that a company's institutional infrastructure is as important as their physical infrastructure. We continuously assess and reinvest in our own infrastructure, technology, and staff development. We place a strong emphasis on thoughtful hiring, as one of our greatest assets is our human capital. We consistently strive to be the best, hire the best, and provide the best service to our ever-expanding client base."
Co-Founder Shalin Madan added, "Our clients' success is our success. That is why we have made a concerted effort to develop the area of relationship management. With these new hires, Sudrania's clients have access to representation in nearly every global time zone and proficiency in multiple languages, from French to Chinese."
Sudrania has, in less than two years, become the global leader in digital assets fund administration on the back of its Seamless Crypto fund administration software and services. With over 100+ API connections across brokerages, exchanges and custodians, along with full-scale general-ledger capabilities and an ability to denominate in any cryptocurrency up to 10 decimal points, and trade capability exceeding one million trades per month, Seamless stands alone as the premier digital asset and multi-asset class accounting system.
