CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuiteCentric, an Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, announced that it ranked No. 62 on the Inc. Magazine second-annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Inspired by the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
"We are honored and grateful to be recognized among so many impressive companies throughout California," said Adam Baruh, founder and CEO of SuiteCentric. "I'm most proud of my team's dedication and resilience, particularly over the past year or so. Earning this is a testament to their hard work and commitment to our company philosophy of TransCAREncy™."
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent, and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest overall revenue.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.
"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About SuiteCentric
SuiteCentric is an Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider, and winner of NetSuite's Commerce Partner of the Year award in 2020. With decades of combined experience as NetSuite end users and consultants, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, long-term solutions that support customer growth and longevity. As NetSuite resellers, our in-house team of certified NetSuite developers and solution consultants strive to maximize customer business potential and advance solutions that align with business goals.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
