LOS GATOS, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain-based supply chain transparency solution SUKU partners with Carbon Analytics and carbon credits platform Moss.Earth to support retail brands in their journey to achieve net zero emissions and enable customers to further offset the carbon footprint of their purchases with carbon credits.
In conjunction with the Carbon Analytics carbon calculating engine, brands can use SUKU OMNI's blockchain-based platform to better understand their carbon footprint, reduce its impact, and earn a blockchain-verified certification proving net zero emissions. Brands can view their progress towards Net Zero on the SUKU dashboard, which also allows them to share updates and show how they are making a difference in the fight against climate change.
The growing base of conscious customers can verify brands' sustainability claims by using the SUKU Scanner app to scan the product QR code and view the full supply chain journey. Though many brands have made commitments to sustainability, granting customers the ability to verify eco-conscious product sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution is now made possible with the transparency capabilities of blockchain technology.
In addition to viewing the full product journey with the SUKU Scanner app, customers can also access carbon-offsetting options. If the customer chooses to sequester carbon, they will be purchasing Moss.Earth carbon credits, the first and largest platform on the planet to provide the asset in blockchain tokens for companies and individuals in an easy and fast way over the internet. By purchasing a MOSS token, MCO2, anyone can neutralize carbon emissions, allocating resources to conservation projects in order to save the Amazon rainforest.
Michael Thornton, Founder and CEO of Carbon Analytics, expressed, "We are excited to lend our Powered by Carbon Analytics calculation engine to SUKU's blockchain-based platform to support brands in reaching net zero emissions. With an estimated six in ten customers willing to change their spending habits in order to reduce their environmental impact, many brands are recognizing the opportunity to meet these customer demands. Carbon footprints verified by our accounting integrated carbon footprint platform combined with provable net zero emissions enabled by blockchain technology provides a very high level of trust and transparency."
Alexandre Lomaski, Co-Founder of Moss.Earth, conveyed, "With more people concerned about climate change than ever before and carbon dioxide emissions at dangerously high levels, it's time for people and companies to take matters into their own hands. As climate change has brought rising ocean levels, devastating and more extreme weather, drought, fires, famine, the spread of infectious diseases, and other disasters, real-world solutions are more important than ever. We're excited to leverage SUKU's blockchain-powered solution, supported by our Carbon Credit platform, to give brands and customers a transparent way to track and authenticate carbon credit transactions and reduce their carbon footprint."
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, shared, "As a leading supply-chain-as-service solution for brands and retailers, we are very happy to do our part to help the fight against climate change by making it easier for end-customers to offset the carbon footprint made by their purchases with just the click of a button. A majority of customers are willing to change their spending habits in order to help the planet, and so there is a very large untapped opportunity for brands and retailers to meet these demands with a solution like what we have planned with Moss.Earth and Carbon Analytics."
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with blockchain-powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by blockchain, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and blockchain from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
About Carbon Analytics
Carbon Analytics is an environmental data infrastructure company that has pioneered automated, accounting integrated, carbon footprinting - which provides complete, consistent, verifiable footprints for businesses and their supply chains at a fraction of the cost & complexity of traditional methods. Founded in 2013 at Oxford University and based on research supported by the UK and European Union, Carbon Analytics has earned trust both as a carbon footprint provider for companies, and as a data & calculation infrastructure partner. Through their Powered by Carbon Analytics tools, they power some of the world's largest companies' climate solutions including carbon offset providers, airlines, energy companies and financial institutions. A San Francisco based B Corporation, they believe that it must be easy for companies of all sizes to join in the fight for a healthy planet and are working to provide climate impact data everywhere it can enable them to do so. Learn more at https://www.co2analytics.com.
About Moss.Earth
MOSS was founded with the mission to tackle global warming and to foster sustainable actions ensuring a better planet for future generations. This is why we created the world´s first and largest platform specialized in the purchase of carbon credits. The goal is to encourage new sustainable initiatives in the Amazon through the world's first green digital asset, making this market more democratic and accessible to companies and individuals. That's why MOSS is always working on new high-tech solutions, such as the MCO2 Token (Moss Carbon Credit), the world's first tradable and largest tokenized REDD+ carbon credit project in history for off-setting of CO2 footprints. Since its founding, in Q1 of 2020, MOSS has grown to become a reputable and recognized organization worldwide. The project has transacted more than 1 million tonnes of CO2 and raised and sent more than $10 million in proceeds to Amazon Rainforest conservation projects. – this helped the expansion of these projects to 300 thousand hectares.
